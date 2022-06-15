Thanks all around
Editor:
The Romney Ruritan Club would like to thank The Loy Foundation, Lost Mountain BBQ, our volunteers, and of course, the Community for allowing us to continue supporting our Community by making our Chicken Dinner Fundraiser a sell-out!
Ken Paugh, President,
Romney Ruritan
