ROMNEY — There are 19 pumpkins sitting in the window of the Co-op in Romney. Some are big and some are small. Some are spooky and some are sparkly. All of them are creative, and on Sunday these ghoulish, glittery gourds were judged in the 1st-ever pumpkin-decorating contest hosted by the Hampshire County Arts Council.
“I’m happy we had so many people participate,” said Julie Cook of Rio, artist in residence at the Co-op. “I wasn’t sure how many to expect.”
Folks dropped their pumpkins off at the Co-op to be judged Sunday in 2 categories (Cutest Pumpkin and Scariest Pumpkin) for 2 age groups (adults and children). Some of the pumpkins submitted to the contest were decorated as characters from movies, some were painted with vibrant fall colors and others were wrapped with ribbons and bows and lots (and lots) of glitter.
The winners of the contest were:
Adult/Cutest Pumpkin: Ruth Martin
Runner Up: Robin Pancake
Adult/Scariest Pumpkin: Linda Harris
Runner Up: Lea Anna Baker
Kids/Cutest Pumpkin: Kaitlyn Shockey
Runner Up: Dazzie Chambers
Kids/Scariest Pumpkin: Linsey Barnes
Runner Up: Gabriel Whitlock
Those who are interested in checking out the pumpkins put together by creative members of the community can stop by the Co-op at 56 S. Marsham Street in Romney, and they have until the end of the month to vote for their favorite to win the People’s Choice pumpkin. To keep the submissions anonymous, there aren’t any names attached to the pumpkins, only numbers. For more information on the Hampshire County Arts Council and their upcoming events, see their Facebook page or their website, https://hampshirearts.org/.
