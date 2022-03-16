ROMNEY — Both Republican candidates for county commissioner participated in a Friday night candidate forum at The Bank of Romney Community Center sponsored by We the People of Hampshire County.
Incumbent Brian Eglinger and challenger Cameron Bailey disagreed on the efficacy of county ambulance services, while agreeing on many other issues. The 2 will face each other in the May 10 primary.
Helene Kerns served as moderator, in place of Terry Craver, who will run for commissioner as an independent in November. She called on audience members who asked questions of the candidates.
In his opening statement, Eglinger described himself as a “farmer and commissioner” with 3 kids who has been a county commissioner since 2016 and would like to continue.
Bailey just thanked the audience for coming, later describing himself as a businessman who founded Precision Steel in Slanesville in 2014, and has seen his business grow to support 20 families. At another point he said his parents founded the Slanesville Rescue Squad, and he has driven an ambulance.
Bailey pointed out the county ambulance service works well for people in Romney and Capon Bridge, where the county ambulances are stationed. However, where he lives in Slanesville, people can wait an hour for an ambulance.
He suggested county tax dollars would be better used supplementing rescue squads with paid staff, using the different squads’ ambulance stations scattered around the county.
“We all deserve the same coverage,” Cameron said, adding that a friend of his had a heart attack and waited 38 minutes for an ambulance.
Eglinger said currently the average time to get an ambulance anywhere in the county is 14.8 minutes, and added that when the heart attack patient’s family was contacted, “the story was a little bit different,” offering no further details.
He said county ambulances meet the 911 Center standard to get on the road in 6 minutes nearly 100% of the time, while rescue squads respond this rapidly only 10% to 69% of the time, depending on the squad.
Eglinger accused Bailey of not telling the truth in a campaign ad that claimed over 61% of respondents to a Hampshire Review poll were dissatisfied with county ambulance services.
Bailey responded that he does not lie, and 61% was accurate at the time the ad was submitted for publication.
Final poll results published in the March 9 Review indicated 136 (61.8%) of the 220 respondents were dissatisfied, 59 (26.8%) were satisfied, and the remaining 25 had no opinion.
Eglinger explained his authorship of the 2018 ordinance imposing the $100 ambulance fee was made after Commissioner Bob Hott pointed out insuring rescue squad ambulances and keeping a Valley Health paramedic on call was taking over $200,000 a year out of the county budget, and this was unsustainable.
Eglinger said he did his research talking to people, and found out people did not want a levy. He described the flat fee as fairer, since levy costs vary depending on property values, saying under a levy “people who work hard pay more, and those who just sit around pay less.”
The candidates emphasized different approaches to bringing businesses and jobs into Hampshire County.
Bailey mentioned his experience building his own business, said he would like to see both the Capon Bridge and Romney business parks fill up, and added that giving people the vocational skills needed for the county to offer a trained workforce was “absolutely necessary.”
Eglinger displayed a map of county broadband projects, saying broadband will really help. He later mentioned the “misconception that we (commissioners) don’t want business,” saying the county did not do enough to build its infrastructure early on and is making up for it now.
The candidates both were confident that the county voting system is secure and expressed confidence in local elections, as well as agreeing on a number of other issues.
Asked what they would do to keep young people from moving out of the county, both mentioned broadband and the need for jobs.
Both agreed local young people need more to do, with Eglinger mentioning the renovation of Hampshire Park’s 4-H building and the old Capon Bridge Middle School to provide space for parties and other activities.
Some of the questions asked by the audience puzzled the candidates or were beyond their ability to answer without gathering more information, but the 2 gamely fielded the questions thrown at them.
Summing up, Eglinger said he was “not the typical politician,” but just realistic, “telling it like it is.” He added that he is committed to God and “big on family, physical fitness and community involvement.”
Bailey simply stated: “If nothing changes, nothing changes,” adding “the election is not about me, it’s about you.”
