Hampshire County recorded its 2nd death attributed to the COVID-19 virus this week as the pandemic spread across the county faster than ever.
“We ask that everyone please respect this life lost by taking care of one another and wearing your masks, limiting your gatherings, and social distancing,” the Hampshire County Health Department said in reporting the death.
In keeping with its focus on privacy, the Health Department only identified the victim as an 85-year-old man who died at Hampshire Memorial Hospital.
As of Tuesday morning, the county had recorded 266 confirmed cases.
The county took 6 months to pass the 100 mark of positive tests and less than 2 months to hit 200, just a week ago. Now the rate of increase could have Hampshire at 300 confirmed cases within 3 weeks of hitting 200.
Positive tests resulted in the county reporting 2 outbreaks and identifying 2 other cases at food-handling facilities — the Romney Dairy Queen and the Farmer’s Daughter in Capon Bridge.
In both cases, a single employee tested positive. Contact tracing was performed and both facilities were thoroughly cleaned before reopening.
The outbreaks were at the Hampshire Review and SOME Inc., a group home in High View.
The Review outbreak had 4 employees, nearly half the staff, testing positive. Despite the setback, the paper published last week and this as the entire staff coped with quarantine.
“I’m really proud of what we were able to accomplish and still protect safety” Editor Sallie See said.
At SOME Inc. — short for “So Others May Eat” — a staff member at 1 of the 2 group homes along the Virginia border tested positive, leading to testing of all staff and clients.
The Washington-based nonprofit runs Exodus House for men recovering from addiction and Maya Angelou House for homeless women, both in High View. The Health Department did not identify which home had the infected staffer.
Nearly a month of free testing wrapped up Tuesday morning outside Hampshire Memorial Hospital. The drive-through exams saw larger and larger crowds each morning over the past week. On Nov. 17, 154 people went through the line.
The 62 active cases reported Monday afternoon was down from 80 active a day earlier.
The spread across Hampshire mirrored the state’s uptick.
West Virginia smashed its weekly record for confirmed cases of the coronavirus heading into this Thanksgiving week.
Health officials said there were 5,153 confirmed cases of the virus statewide last week, up 11.4 percent from the old record of 4,623 positive cases set the previous week.
In the past month, the number of active cases has more than doubled to at least 13,678.
“In some areas, COVID is spreading fast enough that perhaps some focused and precise strategies will need to be done,” said Clay Marsh, a West Virginia University official leading the state’s coronavirus response said last week. “This is certainly the governor’s and his leadership’s decision.”
The winter sports season for West Virginia schools may be further delayed, Gov. Jim Justice said, after he pushed their start to Jan. 11, which he said is “looking really tough” now.
Hampshire County schools are on break this week after keeping students at home for remote learning the last 3 days of last week.
Per Gov. Justice’s orders, no schools will reopen their doors until Dec. 3. West Virginia’s largest teachers union has called for remote learning to continue until early 2021.
