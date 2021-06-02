The potential to cheat
Editor:
The idea that millions of non-citizens voted illegally in the 2016election came from a research paper which extrapolated, incorrectly, from the "Cooperative Congressional Election Study” survey. (See “TheTangled Story Behind Trump’s False Claims Of Voter Fraud" on the fivethirtyeight website, where the error is explained eloquently.) That Trump’s Advisory Commission on Election Integrity found NO evidence of fraud anywhere near that scale is reason enough to conclude that the original data analysis was flawed.
Have there been instances of election fraud involving more than an individual here or there? Yes, indeed there have been. But the instances have required “insiders,” people like election officials, candidates or, in one case, a notary public (see, e.g., the case of Aberdeen, Mississippi in June of 2020 in the Heritage Foundation’s Election Fraud Cases database –www.heritage.org/voterfraud).
To say that voter fraud could happen on a large scale without being detected is to ascribe superhuman powers to the (necessarily) insiders who carried it out.
Why, then, do state bills/laws addressing voter fraud concentrate on things like double or ineligible voting, and voter impersonation, while not at all addressing “insider” factors like poll worker integrity, vote buying (current deterrents aren’t sufficient), or vote count accuracy? How does limiting the number of ballot drop boxes address fraud of any sort? How about reducing early in-person voting hours? A determined candidate who wants to cheat still will, but an individual working two jobs, e.g.at McDonalds and as a hotel maid, might not vote because of these changes. Most especially, how (see Texas, e.g.) does making it easier for a (partisan?) judge to overturn an election improve voter confidence?
I was surprised to read that in WV, “A voter does not have to show ID to vote if a poll worker has known the voter for at least 6 months. No additional affidavit or ID is required.” While this makes sense in this state where, sometimes, neighborly ties are more convincing than government documents, the potential for abuse by nefarious poll workers is staggering. This provision could easily aid a corrupt politician in their quest to become, say, a county commissioner. It is highly unlikely, however, that this could be turned into the (generally) thousands of votes needed to overturn even a state election, let alone a presidential one. Changes to election laws must be carefully thought out, as in the For the People Act.
Alyson Reeves, Levels
