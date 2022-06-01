Teacher of the year: RMS’s Stephanie Buckley
In fact, she wanted to a forensic psychologist, but sort of stumbled into the teaching profession and, well, the rest is history.
Stephanie Buckley is an alternative education teacher at RMS, and this year’s Teacher of the Year for Hampshire County Schools, and she said she feels honored to receive the award, though sometimes recognition can feel uncomfortable for her.
“I am not someone who receives praise and attention well, and it makes me want to crawl into a cave,” she admitted. “But I am working on that, especially since I want the honor of winning state for our county.”
Buckley worked 3 years in pre-k, then 2 years at Augusta Elementary School, and has been working for 6 years now in alt ed at RMS.
“It was an incredibly difficult transition for me,” Buckley said about the move from elementary education to alt ed 6 years ago. “To go from a sweet little group of 10 5-year-olds to, I think I had 17 my 1st year of middle school, (kids) who have already been up for expulsion…it took me quite a while to work on myself, my reactions and become better in a little more chaos.”
The program focuses on students who need more 1-on-1 attention for various reasons, whether it’s behavior, truancy, academic struggles, etc. The goal of alt ed is to help students succeed “when the cards are stacked higher against them,” Buckley explained.
She credits the alternative education program, its challenges and its students for helping her with a strong teaching foundation.
“I do not think I would be even a half-decent teacher if it wasn’t for my alternative education kids,” she said. “You have to change to help these kids. Being all about compliance and hard-nosed does not work; they will give it back 10 times harder.”
It’s hard to pick a favorite part of the job, Buckley said, since her position is so multi-faceted at the middle school. She loves the instruction part of the job, sure, but she loves creating the connections with her kids.
So, the best part of her job?
“Creating relationships with these kids where they have an adult who holds them to expectations, can be hard on then, but who will also go to bat for them, too. So, the best part is seeing happy kids, I guess.”
An alternative education teacher at a middle school in Hampshire County, West Virginia is a far cry from a forensic psychologist, but after 11 years teaching, Buckley is where she belongs and now has the official honor to show it.
