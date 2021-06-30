ROMNEY — The Hampshire County Commission approved a grant proposal prepared by the county recycling committee and heard a report on water quality in the South Branch from a representative from the state Department of Environmental Protection at their evening meeting on June 22.
The recycling committee is seeking a REAP (Rehabilitation Environmental Action Plan) grant from the DEP to purchase a roll-on trailer for recycling bins and a truck to haul it, along with 2 years of funding for a salary for the truck driver, maintenance and fuel for the truck and trailer, and a snow plow attachment for the truck.
If successful, the equipment purchased will allow the county to haul away its own recycling bins when full. Currently Apple Valley Waste is doing the hauling, charging the county $175 per bin.
Recycling committee member Sgt. Major Rolf Ronken reported the proposal includes future plans to use the truck to haul recycling bins to other points in the county, offering residents a chance to recycle without having to drive to Augusta.
Committee members Dorothy Kengla of the Hampshire Recycling Cooperative and Susan Parker of the DEP accompanied Ronken as he presented the proposal to the commission.
The committee thanked county grant writer Erin Timbrook and county clerk Eric Strite for their assistance with the proposal.
Parker told the recycling committee at their first meeting the county should be a “shoo-in” for the grant, since not that many people apply and the county already has a recycling center, built with funding from a REAP grant 5 years ago.
The commission received a report on progress cleaning up pollution in the Potomac from Alana Hartman, the DEP’s coordinator for its Potomac/Chesapeake Bay Program.
Hartman said work on reaching goals for water quality in the Chesapeake Bay, into which the Potomac drains, is “about halfway there” and making good progress, with both nitrogen and phosphorus continuing to decline toward goals set for the program.
She noted that the pollutants come from multiple sources — not just agricultural, but also sewer plants and animal waste.
Commission President Brian Eglinger asked what would happen if their goals were not met, and Hartman told him the Environmental Protection Agency could withhold funding, and “programs would die.”
She expressed concern with algae blooms forming in the Cacapon River north of Yellow Spring for the past few years, and said the DEP is trying to keep an eye on this.
A lot of people are moving into the Eastern half of the county, she added, increasing the load on local systems.
Hartman praised the county’s Farmland Protection Board for its work in curbing development and protecting forested areas, noting that the program is challenged both by increased loads from development and by the need to monitor wastewater treatment plans, some of which are facing the need for upgrades.
She told the commission that the “WV Trib Team” has funding available for projects reducing nutrients and sediment flowing into local rivers, as long as they receive a 50% match from the local area.
The annual Peach Festival had been omitted from the agenda, so the commission was unable to act on a request for a contribution of $2,500 toward the cost of entertainment. President Eglinger was encouraging, but said they would have to wait until the next meeting to vote, when he promised that the Peach Festival will be on the agenda. o
