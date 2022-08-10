ROMNEY — There might be a new familiar face at the helm of the West Virginia Schools for the Deaf and Blind – Clayton Burch may be trading in his title as State Superintendent of Schools for the position of Superintendent at the West Virginia Schools for the Deaf and the Blind.
The agenda for the state Board of Education’s Aug. 10 meeting includes a couple personnel items, one of them being Burch’s request to transfer from his current position to the vacant superintendent position here in Romney.
There’s also an item that allows for the employment of another state superintendent to fill Burch’s spot at the state level.
The meeting began at 9 a.m. Wednesday, Aug. 10.
Throughout the year, Burch frequently visits staff and students at the Romney campus, and was even the keynote speaker at the Class of 2022’s graduation in May.
“Eighteen months ago, I committed to being here every month,” Burch addressed students, staff and families in May. “This school is a very, very special place, and not just a special place for Romney, but for the state.”
He added, “No matter what you hear, this school is here to stay.”
Also on the agenda for WVDE for their Aug. 10 meeting is an informational item: Burch’s “Year in Review,” the superintendent report for the 2021-22 year. The report emphasizes the importance of several services on the Romney campus, including the school’s Technical Assistance Center (TAC).
The WVSDB TAC offers support to counties around the state, helping them meet the needs of students who require modifications to access the curriculum, the report reads.
It’s a “one-stop shop for individuals and families requiring services,” said the report. The TAC also houses the state’s Instructional Resource Center (IRC), providing services to visually impaired students and their educators.
The report also touched on the school’s resilience following the devastating fire at the Administration Building earlier this year.
Burch took on the role of state superintendent in Feb. 2020, and if he takes on the responsibility as WVSDB superintendent, the state board of education will have to appoint someone to fill his position.
At the graduation ceremony in May, grad Faith Grissinger called Burch an “honorary Black Bear.”
“Sometimes, this job sucks,” he addressed the graduates. “The reason I like coming back is you.”
