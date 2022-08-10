Clayton Burch

Clayton Burch

ROMNEY — There might be a new familiar face at the helm of the West Virginia Schools for the Deaf and Blind – Clayton Burch may be trading in his title as State Superintendent of Schools for the position of Superintendent at the West Virginia Schools for the Deaf and the Blind.

The agenda for the state Board of Education’s Aug. 10 meeting includes a couple personnel items, one of them being Burch’s request to transfer from his current position to the vacant superintendent position here in Romney.

