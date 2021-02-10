CUMBERLAND — Police here arrested a Green Spring man on an outstanding driving summons, then slapped him with a criminal disturbance charge.
Justin Haskell Day, 39, was arrested by Cumberland Police on a bench warrant for failing to appear in District Court more than a year ago. He skipped a Dec. 18, 2019, appearance for driving on a suspended license.
The District Court Commissioner released Day on his own personal recognizance.
But then Day was served with a criminal summons arising out of a disturbance last April 4.
Police say that Day went to a residence in the 600 block of Greene Street and created a disturbance that escalated to the point Day assaulted a man there. Day fled the scene before police arrival.
Day was served a summons for 2nd-degree assault, trespassing and disorderly conduct in the case and released, pending trial in District Court.
