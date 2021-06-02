May

Arrests made  2

Citations  23

Warnings  3

 

Total calls 177

 

Complaints/Calls

Alarms 3

Animals 0

Assaults 1

Agency assist 14

Basic service 7

Breaking-entering 1

Child abuse 0

Property destruction 0

Disturbances 4

Domestics 5

Drugs 2

Drunkenness 2

Fights 0

Fire 0

Redirect 911 1

Hit and run 0

Juvenile 11

K9 assist 0

Medical 0

Missing person 1

Vehicle accident 0

Overdose 0

Pursuit 0

Reckless driving 2

Sexual assault 0

Shooting 0

Suicide threat 1

Suspicious activity 5

Theft 2

Threats 0

Traffic stops 69

Trespass 0

Unattended death 0

Unresponsive 2

Warrants 0

Well-being check 4

