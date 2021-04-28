ROMNEY — School superintendent Jeff Pancione updated the Hampshire County Development Authority on plans for their exchange of the old hospital property for Board of Education properties on School Street at last Wednesday’s meeting of the Hampshire County Development Authority.
Pancione said it was his understanding that everything could not be done at the same time. The hospital property will have to be given to the schools first, so the West Elementary School can be constructed there.
Once the new school is ready, Romney Elementary School children will move into it, vacating their old school, which can then be conveyed to the development authority.
The school annex and 2 temporary buildings must be occupied by the school administrative offices until the new Central Elementary School is built, Augusta Elementary School children moved into it, and the old Augusta school renovated to house the school system offices.
Once the administrative offices can be moved to Augusta, the annex and temporary buildings will be transferred to the Development Authority, probably sometime between June 2023 and late fall 2024.
No final decision has been made on what to do with the Romney Rescue Squad, currently housed on the old hospital property. Keeping them in their current location has been proposed, but reversing the doors on the ambulance garage, so that ambulances would exit from the back onto Blue Street.
This would route ambulances away from schoolchildren and West Elementary School traffic, but raises the same pedestrian safety issues as an earlier plan to use Blue Street as the primary route to access the West Elementary School.
When this plan was discussed at the March 2020 Development Authority meeting, Potomac Center CEO Rick Harshbarger said Potomac Center residents use Blue Street for bicycles, skateboards and therapy walks, and pointed out the Potomac Center “is on a dead-end street for a reason.”
Director Kevin Sanders of the Hampshire County Special Services Center also objected, saying his agency occupies buildings on both sides of Blue Street and people go back and forth all day.
Development Authority Executive Director Eileen Johnson agreed traffic patterns would be discussed, and Hampshire County Commissioner David Cannon reported that moving the rescue squad to a site in the Romney Business Park is also under discussion, though costs were a concern.
The Development Authority now has a plan for complying with the National Historic Preservation Act of 1966, preserving the memory of the historic old hospital building, which was constructed under the Hill-Burton Act passed during the Truman administration to provide hospitals to underserved America.
A public hearing on the plan, which included archiving the original architectural renderings and creating commemorative plaques, was to be held Monday.
In other business, the authority board received a sobering Covid-19 update from Health Department Director Stephanie Shoemaker, who said that while the state as a whole is doing well, the Eastern Panhandle is struggling, possibly due to its proximity to Virginia, where vaccination rates are lower.
Hampshire County’s infection rate had shot up from under 3% to 21.5% in the previous week, much of which Shoemaker attributed to Easter gatherings. Shoemaker urged continued caution, and noted that while the governor lifted other restrictions, mask mandates indoors have been left in place.
Over 22% of county residents, including almost 52% of the county’s senior citizens, have been vaccinated. Vaccines are being distributed through pharmacies and other offices to make it easier to get vaccinated.
Pausing the use of the Johnson and Johnson vaccine, due to its association with rare blood clots, has not helped with vaccine hesitancy. Shoemaker reported. This vaccine was just available here for a few weeks at Walgreens, and those on the waiting list were given the Moderna or Pfizer vaccine.
Asked about the Hampshire County Fair, Shoemaker responded: “Fairs and festivals are all a go,” noting there are still guidelines. The fair committee will meet tonight, and Len McMaster reported plans for Capon Bridge’s Founders Day are going forward also.
