ROMNEY — The trial of Austin Holmes-Evans, accused of murdering his cousin Johnny Adams last summer, has hit a speed bump.
At a pretrial hearing last week Judge Charles Carl moved the 2nd pre-trial hearing from next week to July 31.
The primary reason, the prosecution and defense attorney agreed, is waiting for evidence to be processed at the state crime lab.
It’s an issue that has slowed down prosecutions across the state for years. The trial of David Corey for the January 2012 murder of his brother Danny in Romney was delayed until April 2013. Michael O’Hara was killed in Hampshire County in early October 2013, but his estranged wife, Mandy, was not tried until August 2015.
Other than the physical evidence, the discovery process is running smoothly, the attorneys told Judge Carl.
Holmes-Evans, then 16, has pled not guilty to criminal charges of 1st-degree murder, kidnaping, use of a firearm in a felony, concealing human remains and burglary in connection with last July’s death of his 14-year-old cousin.
Adams was staying with the Holmes-Evans family in Hanging Rock Subdivision after his foster father sent him to Hampshire County from Connecticut shortly after the Covid-19 pandemic began.
Johnny disappeared July 11 and his body was found in a shallow grave in the subdivision a week later.
At the time Holmes-Evans was charged with burglary as a juvenile. He was bound over to the circuit court to be tried as an adult this spring.
