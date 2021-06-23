0623 memorial bench.jpg

Wendy Sgaggero (left) and Seth Sgaggero with the bench they donated to Potomac Center in Brian Sgaggero’s honor.

 RICK HARSHBARGER Potomac Center

ROMNEY — The family of the late Brian Sgaggero has donated a bench in his honor to his former employer, Potomac Center.

Sgaggero lost his life on April 22 in a 2-vehicle accident near Springfield. The 52-year-old from Short Gap was a 12-year veteran of the Potomac Center maintenance department.

Potomac Center CEO Rick Harshbarger called Sgaggero one of a kind.

“He was a talented, hard-working, skilled man, but he will be mostly remembered by me for his happy, pleasant, and positive personality,” Harshbarger said. “I will sincerely miss him. We all will. I extend my sincere condolences to his wife Wendy and his son Seth and thank them from the bottom of my heart for the beautiful bench that we put prominently at the front entrance to our Administration building.”

