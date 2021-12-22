CAPON BRIDGE — After being arrested Dec. 9 for sending explicit images and video of herself to minors, Capon Bridge Middle School teacher Melissa Didiana’s employment with Hampshire County schools was terminated last Friday.
Didiana, 37, of Cross Junction Va., admitted to West Virginia State Police 2 weeks ago that she sent obscene materials to 2 Hampshire County students before Thanksgiving break.
In her admission, the special education teacher confirmed that she downloaded Snapchat, a popular social media app, and added current and former students to her contact list.
Didiana was released on $40,000 bond, and at the school board work session last Friday, Dec. 17, the board terminated her employment with the school system.
The school board’s meeting minutes from Dec. 17 show that Didiana’s husband Joe, an alternative education teacher at CBMS, has also resigned from his teaching position. Joe resigned from his position as assistant football and track coach Nov. 1, following his involvement in a physical confrontation after a game against Tucker Valley in Parsons.
