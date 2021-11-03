Shortages, supply needs spur bus drivers to voice concerns to school board Monday
The bus drivers make the 3rd group of service personnel to appear in front of the board this school year, preceded by some of the secretaries and a handful of the custodial staff several weeks ago.
The concerns were varied and comprehensive, as several bus drivers suggested that they’d like to see more board support in several areas: the employment of additional drivers (both full-time and substitute), the enforcement of the required-mask policy for students on buses and making sure proper equipment is supplied to each bus.
“We are not just ‘service personnel,’” said Dr. Georgia Whitacre, one of the drivers who spoke at Monday’s meeting. “We are professional bus drivers. We are not expendable.”
Jimmy See vocalized that transportation supervisor JW See has many, many duties, and that he believes the job is starting to wear on him.
“(JW) has enthusiasm and the spirit for this job, and a golden compassion,” Jimmy said. “He listens. He cares.”
While JW is the department’s supervisor, he has been behind the wheel of a bus for the majority of school days this year. On Monday, several members of his staff voiced their concerns about that fact.
“We personally feel that JW is an amazing guy, but, no offense, we see no backing from the board or the administration,” added driver Jenny Umstot. “He signed a contract to be a supervisor, not a bus driver.”
Driver Janeen Alderman echoed Umstot, saying, “(JW) runs the whole fleet from the bus seat.”
Umstot added that the county’s buses need to be properly equipped with items like vomit bags for when students are sick during the routes. Board President Debbie Champ assured the drivers that the board would look into it.
The mask requirement was also a worry for some of the drivers at Monday’s meeting. Driver Charlie Slater voiced that “rules should be followed” as far as students wearing masks on the buses.
Countywide, businesses are seeing staffing shortages, and in the schools, both the professional and the service personnel employees are strained. The bus drivers make the 3rd group of service employees to speak in front of the board, and the refrain is that the county simply doesn’t have enough people.
Because the drivers’ comments were made during the “appearance” portion of the board meeting, no real decisions or in-depth discussion was held surrounding their concerns.
However, Champ underlined that these concerns are countywide and statewide, and that any creative solutions to improve the staffing shortages, either on the service or professional side of things, would be greatly appreciated.
Also at Monday’s meeting:
• Students across the county were recognized in the board’s “Catch a Kid Excelling” (CAKE) program. Sixteen students were honored Monday night as a part of this program.
• The HHS baseball team was approved to move forward in the preparations for their annual trip to Myrtle Beach. Coaches Chad VanMeter and Eric Hott explained the history of this trip to the board, and the board decided that, barring any severe Covid surges or cancellations, the trip could be a go.
• Superintendent Jeff Pancione and Curriculum Director Patty Lipps detailed the strategic plan and student progress in the county so far, highlighting the importance of administrators and schools being on the same page with their goal of student achievement.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.