ROMNEY — Surrounded by friends, families, past grads and the ever-supportive treatment team, four South Branch Valley Drug Court graduates entered society eager to write a new chapter in their lives.

The event was a celebration of an arduous journey to complete a three-phase program designed to help participants overcome their struggles with addiction. Each phase is full of counseling, support groups, check-ins, appearances before the drug court judge, substance abuse treatment and remaining clean throughout each phase.

