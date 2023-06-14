ROMNEY — Surrounded by friends, families, past grads and the ever-supportive treatment team, four South Branch Valley Drug Court graduates entered society eager to write a new chapter in their lives.
The event was a celebration of an arduous journey to complete a three-phase program designed to help participants overcome their struggles with addiction. Each phase is full of counseling, support groups, check-ins, appearances before the drug court judge, substance abuse treatment and remaining clean throughout each phase.
Friday’s ceremony began with drug court Judge Charles Carl III praising probation officer Sarah Royal, the “heart and soul of the program.”
“She is the very best in the whole state… she’s kind of the bar that everyone strives to be,” he said.
Carl recognized the rest of the treatment team: lead therapist Adele Lavigne, prosecuting attorney Rebecca Miller, assistant prosecuting attorney (Hardy County) H. Orrin Staggers II, Day Report director Darren Taylor, probation officers Samantha Hesse and Aura Brill, Carl’s clerk Jamie Ketterman, alternate drug court judge John Treadway, drug court case manager Miranda Filius, Hardy county magistrate Shawna Crites and Hardy County home incarnation officer Robert Kerr.
Carl thanked Hampshire, Hardy and Pendleton County Commissioners and corresponding Delegates for their help and involvement in the SVB Drug Court.
“This takes supreme effort, and it’s constant, and there is no room for error,” Carl said about the participants, highlighting that the journey “is not a sprint, it’s a marathon.”
Lavigne introduced the graduates: Sarah Brown, Susan Kesner, Kendra Lewis from Hampshire County, and Derrick Steward from Hardy.
A graduate slideshow followed the grad’s speeches, where pictures showed each individual’s transformation. As time passed, they looked not only healthier but also happier.
Since the program’s inception, 23 children have had parents involved in their lives because of drug court, 28 babies were born “clean” while the mother was in drug court, the value of community service hours provided by participants (calculated at minimum wage) totaled to $51,432.50, participants completed 5,878 community service hours, 22 participants completed their GED while in the program, and 11 have sought higher education.
A reception followed the graduation ceremony, where families and friends took pictures. Hampshire’s Susan Kesner noted that it was the “proudest moment” of her life.
