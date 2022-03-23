Florida’s Surgeon General Lapado has proclaimed that healthy children don’t need to get the covid vaccine. No doubt there are many who would agree with him.
By healthy, I expect he means children such as mine. My nine were born over a 16-year-period in the 50s and 60s. No congenital defects, no disabilities, no pre-existing conditions, no diabetes, asthma, or even allergies. Healthy, energetic, rosy cheeked.
Even so, over that time they had four waves of measles, chickenpox, and German measles. (No vaccines available then). And attacks of flu, bronchitis, tonsillitis, strep throat, mumps, scarlet fever, colds. Hospitalizations for pneumonia, nephritis, asthmatic bronchitis, tonsillectomy (2), appendectomy, myositis.
But thankfully no polio, smallpox, diphtheria, whooping cough, tetanus—there were vaccines for those. We did have a few years of worry about polio before that vaccine was developed.
Vaccine hesitancy is a product of a generation of parents who never knew the fears of losing a child to one of those dread diseases mentioned above. Not that there haven’t always been people hesitant about vaccines.
Benjamin Franklin wrote about the regret he felt upon losing a son at the age of four to smallpox, because he failed to get him inoculated, and he warned parents to protect their children. https://time.com/6112455/benjamin-franklin-children-vaccines-history/
Again, parents are concerned about their children being deprived by school closings and remote learning. The 1957-58 flu (sometimes referred to as Asian flu) epidemic resulted in 70,000 recorded deaths in the USA. As soon as it hit the rural area where we lived, I withdrew my two daughters from school, to protect them and the three toddlers at home.
The epidemic swept through the community and the school, several students and at least one teacher were hospitalized with pneumonia. I sent my children back to school after two weeks, feeling a little guilty (but not too much), about being over-protective of them. But I would do the same today, and would not send them to school where I knew teachers and other staff not to be vaccinated.
Recognize that we are not done with covid 19 yet. Getting vaccinated protects not only you and your children, but all those with whom you come in contact. I do hope that anti-vaxxers and the vaccine-hesitant recognize a debt of gratitude to all those who have been vaccinated and thus protected others and helped bring down the rates of covid infection, hospitalizations, and death.
J. M. “Windy” Cutler is a resident of Three Churches.
