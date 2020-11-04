Hampshire County’s huge turnout in Tuesday’s election got an early start.
When early in-person votes and mail-in absentee ballots were added up as of Monday, 26 percent of the county’s 14,039 registered voters had already voted.
The 2,332 early votes and 1,239 absentee ballots easily surpassed totals from 4 years ago — 1,982 early and 157 absentee.
Then Tuesday dawned and voters all across the county kept walking into the county’s 17 polling places.
“It’s pretty incredible,” County Clerk Eric Strite, the county’s chief election officer, said mid-afternoon Tuesday.
He had to send extra blank ballots to 3 precincts —2, 15 and 22 — by midday because turnout was so heavy.
State law has the clerks ordering ballots equal to 80 percent of the registered voters in each precinct, Strite explained. Thirty percent were used for early voting and the other ballots — equal to 50 percent of the registered voters in each precinct — were sent to the polling stations.
Strite was dipping into the unused early ballots to keep Tuesday’s voters supplied.
When the 1st 5 precincts were counted, the turnout in them topped 68 percent. That’s well above the 56-percent turnout of 2016 and 2008.
The county, which now has 5,909 registered Republicans to 3,601 Democrats and 3,832 independents and minor parties, skewed heavily Republican in contested races.
President Trump was winning the county over Democrat Joe Biden 73 percent to 26 percent.
Gov. Jim Justice, who lost the county as a Democrat 4 years ago, this time was rolling to victory as a Republican over Kanawha County Commissioner Ben Salango, 68 percent to 24 percent.
Four local candidates didn’t have to worry about vote totals Tuesday night. They were running uncontested.
Republican Nathan Sions was running for sheriff for the 3rd time in his career. Sions won back-to-back 4-year terms as sheriff in 2004 and 2008, but state law prohibited him from seeking a 3rd term. So his chief deputy, John Alkire, won the sheriff’s office in 2012 and repeated in 2016, with Sions serving as chief deputy.
Now that Alkire is term-limited, Sions stepped back into the office.
The other uncontested candidates were Republican Ruth Rowan in the 57th Delegate District and Democrats Norma Wagoner as assessor and Rick Moreland as surveyor.
