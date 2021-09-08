Cicadas, drought, swarms sow farm worries
Of course, there’s always the weather to fret over and deal with. This year has been no exception in Hampshire County, with a cold, wet spring followed by a dry, hot 1st 2 months of summer.
But 2021’s worries haven’t stopped there.
There were 17-year cicadas wreaking havoc with fruit trees that weren’t protected.
Swarms of black birds feasted on the sweet corn that we wanted to feast on ourselves.
And don’t forget the prospect of army worms — the sworn enemies of hay growers — and spotted lanternflies, both ravaging crops in neighboring counties.
“It’s been really tough, and for everybody all the way around,” extension agent Candace Delong says.
The big deal has been the hot, dry spell that began summer.
The National Weather Service says that between June 24, the 4th day of summer, and Aug. 18, Romney recorded just 2.48 inches of rain. A typical year sees 8.0 inches of rain over those 8 weeks.
“The biggest thing for me as a cattle farmer is the pasture for cattle,” says River Road farmer John Arnold. “That was getting pretty detrimental around the county.”
Delong said several farmers started feeding cattle hay earlier than usual as the pastures dried up.
Arnold grows corn too and his weather worries began long before the dry spell set in.
“Cold nights and days in late April and up into May hurt my corn crop a good bit,” he said.
His sweet corn, a county favorite, wasn’t ready for the 4th of July. Then the heat cut into his field corn that he uses and sells for cattle fodder.
Delong said corn and cattle weren’t the only crops affected. Peaches have been smaller and ripening later than usual.
“I had a lot of calls about tomatoes,” she noted. “They either didn’t ripen early or they were really late. Now they’re cracking,” she ticked off the maladies. “Heat causes a lot of blemishes. The tomatoes stress when there’s no water.”
Some downpours the last 2 weeks of August helped cut the short drought, but created their own tomato problems.
“This rain is probably going to cause the tomatoes to split,” Delong said.
Weather wasn’t Arnold’s only corn worry this summer. He had to fend off swarms of black birds, as did, he says, Eli Cook’s Spring Valley Farms here in Hampshire and major corn grower Sam Williams in Hardy County.
“If you let them get started,” Arnold says, “they come in by the thousands.”
The birds feasted, and annoyed, until about Aug. 10, when Arnold said they were gone as quickly as they came.
Most orchardists, Delong says, were prepared for the emergence of cicadas in May, but a lot of folks who have a fruit tree or 2 in their yards weren’t.
Everyone became aware of the basic cycle this spring. The cicadas emerge from underground after 17 years, squeal incessantly until they mate and die.
What got glossed over was the females lay their eggs in the new growth of trees, diverting sap to their eggs and away from the fruit and leaves.
When the eggs hatch, the larvae drop to the ground, burrow down and begin their 17-year underground cycle.
“A lot of our commercial growers were prepared,” Delong said. They sprayed or covered trees.
More damage came to homeowners and small growers, she said. She called the insects a big problem for very young trees.
The lousy thing about the cicadas is that there’s more than one brood, so the coast isn’t clear until 2038.
This area will also experience Brood 14, which is due back in 2025. We’re on the fringe of Brood 1 (2029), Brood 2 (2030), Brood 5 (2033), Brood 8 (2036) and Brood 9 (2037).
There are 13-year cicadas too. Brood 19 emerges again in 2024 and we’re on the edge of it.
Those are far-away worries compared to army worms and spotted lanternflies.
“Army worms … come in in huge numbers and demolish the hayfield in a short amount of time,” Delong says. They have hit a couple of fields in Grant County already.
The spotted lanternfly is an invasive plant hopper native to China. They prefer to feed on the invasive Tree of Heaven, but also feed on grapes, apples, hops, walnuts and hardwood trees.
They have been in the Winchester area for a couple of years and were sighted in Mineral County last year. A colony is living around Frankfort High School.
Delong was in on a sighting at Capon Bridge this summer. A vendor found one in the parking lot of the farmers market there.
Delong said the Department of Agriculture is investigating whether it is part of a sustained population or just “hitched a ride” in from Frederick County, Va.
A quarantine on Winchester and Frederick County prohibits transporting plant materials, trees, firewood, RVs, grills, mowers, Christmas trees, landscaping items and children’s playhouses.
“It’s been a pretty trying year,” Arnold sums up.
And it’s only September.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.