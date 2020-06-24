Brayman Construction is finally starting construction of a new John Blue Bridge — work that will have traffic on Route 28 down to 1 lane for 18 months.
One-lane traffic at the bridge began Tuesday, guided by temporary traffic signals. The signal will alternate north- and south-bound traffic as well as vehicles coming onto Route 28 from Long Road and Camp Cliffside Road.
The signals are in place 24 hours a day, 7 days a week. Temporary barriers will be in place to protect the work area.
Signs alerting traffic to the change were active late last week — the 2nd time Brayman has had the signs operational.
“Motorists should expect significant delays,” the Division of Highways said. “Motorists are advised to stay alert and travel with caution through the work zone.”
The final design for the bridge has the northbound lane being constructed where the southband lane is now.
Crews will build the 1st lane of the new bridge and then remove the old trestle bridge before construction can be completed.
“That will slow things down for a little while, but it will be a nicer, wider bridge once we get done,” Area Engineer Ryan Arnold said earlier this year. He’s overseeing work for the Division of Highways.
Brayman was awarded the $12.14 million contract before Christmas and received orders to proceed on Jan. 15.
The bridge has a projected completion date of Oct. 15, 2021.
The project, first announced in 2015, was delayed early on, when the initial environmental impact study unearthed significant historical artifacts. DOH altered the route of the new bridge on Route 28 between Romney and Springfield to avoid the archeological site.
The current John Blue Bridge, built in 1936, rated poor — 4 on a scale of 0 to 9 — in a 2013 evaluation of all West Virginia bridges.
It requires painting and more maintenance than modern bridges, Thorne said. A weight limit is imposed because of its age and condition.
The new bridge will look a lot like the span built across the South Branch on U.S. 50 west of Romney in 2010.
