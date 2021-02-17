It wouldn’t make sense to any normal person now would it? But when it comes to the world of Harry Potter, nothing is normal. Rather, everything is fantasy.
Still, I have found that tucked within the fantasy story line and multitude of Harry Potter movies, truth is sometimes spoken.
I wasn’t a fan when the Harry Potter movie series first hit the theaters. I had nothing against the actors or actresses mind you. I simply was not “drawn in” to the Harry Potter craze as so many of those around me were.
Truth be told, I have a propensity toward being fashionably late. (I still had my leisure suit in the ‘80s and donned my first pair of hush puppies in the ‘90s.)
So I started watching the Harry Potter movies last year — nearly 20 years after they began to be released. (Yes, as I have said, I am typically late).
Perhaps spurred on by the pandemic, lockdowns and retirement, I believe I have now seen the entire series. I find the series entertaining and humorous, sprinkled (like most movies) with nuggets of truth.
In the very last movie in the Harry Potter series, what is real and what is not is addressed. The conversation occurs between Harry Potter and Albus Dumbledore (the deceased Headmaster of the wizard school).
Like me, Harry is wondering what is real and what is not real. He inquires of Dumbledore regarding the dreamlike experience he is having — is it all in his mind?
The Headmaster responds to Harry, “Of course it is happening inside your head, Harry, but why on earth should that mean it is not real?”
If we are honest, it’s often hard to determine what is real and what is not. As a therapist working with a multitude of clients possessing co-occurring disorders, their experience of reality was very different than mine — yet nonetheless every bit as real to them.
Singer songwriter Mac Davis wrote the song, Memories, in the late 1960’s. In it, he described memories as being “pressed between the pages of my mind”, and “sweetened through the ages just like wine.” Which leads me to ask the question — “Are memories real?”
Each time my grandparents and parents would exclaim, “I remember when ... ,” I would silently protest and resolve never to say that to my kids or grandkids.
While the topics inevitably revolved around the price of gas, milk, bubble gum and the like, I always wondered how much of what they remembered was romanticized and therefore embellished beyond the realm of reality.
In our quest to find what is real, we must acknowledge that the world of memories does not provide the most reliable path. Yet is the world of communication any better?
Mature people know that what a person says is true one day may well be a different story the next. Ergo we are left to wonder, what is real?
If the worlds of fantasy, memories and words are suspect vessels that often fail the litmus test for what is real, where are we to turn? What or who do we trust inasmuch as Dorothy’s “Yellow Brick Road” is not available, the counsel of “Puff the Magic Dragon” is not readily heard, and the wisdom of Yoda is not shared as a hologram upon the mantel above our fireplace?
Is it any wonder, as we all get older, that we come to trust fewer and fewer people? Even folks with the very best of intentions are subject to “bad intel” as we look both inside and outside our own experience. I find the entire affair most disconcerting.
This morning the deer turn and run from me feeling incredulous as I encroach upon their meadow and forest. While I “own” the land, is their experience / belief any less real?
Perhaps the veil between what is real and what is fantasy (or at least embellishment) is so thin that it behooves none of us to linger long near the interface.
And maybe, just maybe, we should consider the possibility that what others experience as “real” could be just as real as what we experience. You ponder that.
