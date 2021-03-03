Jobs are bouncing back here 10 months into the Covid-19 pandemic.
Hampshire County had an unemployment rate of 4.6 percent in December, the latest month that Workforce West Virginia has provided data for.
That’s higher than the 3.8-percent rate a year earlier, before the pandemic gripped the nation, but it’s still below the 5-percent level that economists have long held represents “full” employment.
Workforce’s estimates showed 9,970 people in the county in December, about 380 fewer than a year earlier. But the labor pool was smaller as well, with 10,450 people in December either working or looking for work, compared to 10,750 a year earlier.
While Hampshire has 10,450 residents in the labor pool, nearly two-thirds of them leave the county to work. The December numbers show 3,750 nonfarm jobs in Hampshire County in December, down a couple hundred from December 2019.
Hampshire’s December unemployment rate was the 6th best in the state, behind (3.6 percent), Jefferson, Berkeley, Monongalia and Morgan.
Unemployment increased in 47 of West Virginia’s counties in December. It was unchanged in 3 and decreased in only 5 counties.
The state unemployment rate continued to hover around 6.3 percent in December for the 3rd straight month. Unemployment here, which was averaging below 5 percent a year ago, spiked in April at the onset of the Covid-19 pandemic, hitting 15.9 percent, and started drifting downward for the rest of 2020.
