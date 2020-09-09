CHARLESTON – Even with 13 new businesses opening in August, Hampshire County was only in the middle of the pack of business growth in the state.
Wirt County led West Virginia in the percentage of new businesses registering with the Secretary of State in August, with 4, growing 2.8 percent from 143 to 147.
But Hampshire has 969 businesses after adding 13 new ones in August (and losing 2), a growth rate of 1.15 percent, about average for the state.
Statewide, the West Virginia Secretary of State’s Office registered 1,240 new businesses in August. The Secretary of State’s Business and Licensing Division reported that Tucker, Wayne, Summers and Taylor counties also had notable growth during the month.
The new Hampshire County businesses included a medical service, trucker, farm, stables, excavator, a business support firm and a church among others.
“West Virginia continues to see steady business growth despite these challenging times,” said Secretary of State Mac Warner.
“Our office is dedicated to helping new businesses and entrepreneurs by providing them with a quick and easy registration process. Even during the pandemic, it has never been easier to open a new business in West Virginia.”
The number of business entities in Tucker County grew from 450 to 462, with Wayne County business entities increasing from 820 to 838. Summers County experienced an increase in new business registrations from 478 to 487, and Taylor County went from 498 to 507 for the month.
West Virginia saw an 8.79-percent growth in business registrations in the previous 12-month period. Summers County led the increase with 19.07-percent growth.
For licensing requests, including service of process, notary commissions, apostilles, and marriage celebrants, documents should be mailed to: WV Secretary of State’s Office, 1900 Kanawha Blvd. East, Charleston, WV 25305.
