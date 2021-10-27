Booster shots for the Pfizer vaccine have been available for eligible citizens for several weeks now, and the Health Department is now offering boosters for the Moderna as well.
How do you know if you’re eligible for a booster shot?
People who are 65 or older, or over 18 and a. living in a long-term care setting, b. living with an underlying medical condition or c. working or living in a high-risk setting, are all eligible to make an appointment with the Health Department for a booster shot.
There will be a booster vaccination clinic Tuesday, Nov. 2 and Thursday, Nov. 4, both from 8:30 until 11:30 a.m. at Hope Christian Church in Augusta. Call 304-496-9640 to schedule your appointment, and be sure to bring your photo ID and vaccination card with you.
“We’re very pleased that the boosters have been released,” said Hampshire County Health Officer Dr. Thomas Daugherty. “And we still have people who have been hesitant to start the vaccination process coming in, but we’d love a stronger response. The vaccine is the key part of getting this under control.”
While booster availability is on the rise, new Covid-19 case numbers seem to be thinning slightly here, though the community is still seeing losses.
Last Friday, the Health Department confirmed the death of 2 more Hampshire residents: an 80-year-old woman from Green Spring and an 88-year-old Romney man. These mark the 49th and 50th Covid-related deaths here.
We’re not out of the woods yet, Daugherty said.
“We’re worried people will hear that (the pandemic) is ‘over the peak,’ but it’s not going away as quickly as we need it to,” explained Daugherty. “People need to put aside the concerns about the political stuff. We encourage people every season to get the flu shot, and many people do, and realize it’s not 100 percent effective, but it’s good and safe protection. It’s the same with Covid shots and boosters.”
Common sense is a necessary cog in the wheel of managing the virus here, Daugherty pointed out. While the vaccine doesn’t stop you from ever contracting the virus, it protects against serious illness and hospitalization.
The Health Department is still posting daily updates to their Facebook page, monitoring county outbreaks, listing new case numbers and totaling deaths and hospitalizations. The DHHR color map still places Hampshire County stoutly in the red as far as infection rate and percent positivity, though several surrounding counties have found themselves out of the red and into the orange, such as Mineral, Grant and Morgan.
