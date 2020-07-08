AUGUSTA — Thanks to 3 soon-to-be drug court grads, the birds in Augusta won’t go home hungry.
Three almost-graduates from the South Branch Valley Drug Court brought their community service project to Central Hampshire Park in Augusta last Wednesday. Purgitsville’s Damon McGee, Augusta’s Micah Wichael and Aaron Eye from Pendleton County teamed up for their collective community outreach project: bird feeders in community parks.
Last year, South Branch Valley Drug Court graduated 8, and their project was providing “sharing libraries” to public areas in Hampshire and Hardy counties.
This fall’s graduation hasn’t been officially scheduled yet, but there will be 13 graduates this year. The 3-phase drug court program includes required community service hours, and McGee, Wichael and Eye decided that their class’ project would be feeding the birds.
Why bird feeders?
“It was something unique that you don’t really see too much,” McGee explained. At one point Wednesday morning, McGee even climbed up a tree in the Augusta park to make sure a bird feeder was hung correctly.
“It’s not just for the kids either,” Wichael said. “There are parents who might watch the birds, too. My mom would teach me about birds, so why not have something for the kids and the adults?”
Wichael and McGee poked fun at Eye, calling him the “avid” birdwatcher, to which Eye responded with a shrug.
“It’s relaxing,” he said with a smile.
Central Hampshire Park was the 3rd park where the class hung the bird feeders. Other parks that received new feeders were the Moorefield Town Park and Thorn Spring Park in Pendleton County.
This project will be ongoing with those moving through the drug court process; participants will be responsible for filling and maintaining the feeders.
McGee, Wichael and Eye will be among the 13 graduates this fall, and drug court probation officer Sarah Royal added that she was looking at having the graduation sometime in October.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.