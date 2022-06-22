ROMNEY — It wasn’t quite landslide status, but 58.7% of Romney voters said last week that they support a $2.50 fee added to their town water-and-sewer bill to go for fire protection.
“I can’t thank the mayor and the council enough for asking the voters,” Fire Chief G.T. Parsons said Monday. “It’s going to be huge for us.”
Romney’s Town Council approved the increase last July, then rescinded it the same night and decided to ask voters in last week’s election if they were in favor of it.
The advisory referendum ended up 67-47 in favor of the fee, so now the town can start work on the ordinance again.
“We’ve just got to work through the process,” Mayor Beverly Keadle said.
As a revenue-generating measure, the authorizing ordinance has to receive 3 readings (and approvals each time) at Council, a public hearing and published notice in the Hampshire Review.
It’s a 2- or 3-month process that will begin with the July 11 Town Council meeting.
About 10 or 15% of Romney Fire Company’s calls occur within the town’s roughly 1-square mile limits, but Parsons has pointed out that fires in town can be bigger and more devastating — like the Feb. 26 blaze that consumed the Administration Building of the West Virginia Schools for the Deaf and the Blind and took a million gallons of water to douse.
Parsons also contends that the fire company does little things in town — whether school presentations or the proverbial rescuing a cat from a tree — that don’t show up in the call logs.
Town utility users already pay $10 a month in added fees for police, parks and recreation and streets. The last time the town added to the fee was in 2015 when the $2 street-fund fee was enacted.
Romney has between 900 and 1,000 water and sewer customers, so the $2.50 fee will generate $27,000 to $30,000 a year for the fire company.
Parsons sees the fee as a plus for fire safety and relief for the volunteers.
“That’s more dedicated revenue that we can count on vs. having to rely on fundraising,” he said.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.