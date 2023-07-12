Updates on broadband and other projects around the county were presented at the Hampshire County Infrastructure Committee’s quarterly meeting in Taggart Hall on June 28.

County broadband initiative chair Aaron Cox displayed a map of progress made extending the county’s fiber optic backbone throughout the county. About 120 miles have been completed so far, he said.

