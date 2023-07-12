Updates on broadband and other projects around the county were presented at the Hampshire County Infrastructure Committee’s quarterly meeting in Taggart Hall on June 28.
County broadband initiative chair Aaron Cox displayed a map of progress made extending the county’s fiber optic backbone throughout the county. About 120 miles have been completed so far, he said.
The county is working with Hardy Communications to build a network connected to Hardy County’s system in three places, providing alternative pathways if a line is down anywhere.
Cox reported for every dollar the county spends on extending the fiber optic backbone along the county’s highways, Hardy Communications spends $2.25-3 to hook up homes. Right now the continued shortage of fiber optic and lack of splicers “is killing us,” Cox said, noting that Hardy Communications has hired its own splicers rather than wait for contract splicers.
Prices are up 30-40 percent and Cox would be meeting later in the day to discuss how to secure some of the additional funding pledged by President Biden for high-speed Internet in rural areas. Cox noted, “83,000 people in West Virginia lack reliable Internet. Some third world countries have better Internet.”
So far broadband has been made available to 557 homes, of which 140 subscribed (including 12 the previous week). They have about a 30 percent take rate, said Cox, pointing out they can’t force people to sign up.
Asked by Delegate Rick Hillenbrand why the take rate is so low, Cox said, “the more we hook people up, the better our competitors get.” When households switch from competing services to HardyNet, this lightens the load on the competitors, so their speeds increase.
Cox also said some people resist change, describing how residents said they “couldn’t wait” when service was being extended to the Bear Garden Mobile Home Park in Capon Bridge – and then only three signed up.
In Romney, Mayor Beverly Keadle said the town water improvement project should start by the end of the year, and the sewer improvement project in September.
The town has received a USDA grant for striping roads and painting curbs, and upgrading of sidewalks continues, with work to be done on High Street sidewalks next summer or early fall. New sidewalks will be installed where needed from Main to Armstrong, on both sides of the street, leaving sidewalks already in good condition in place.
The town has applied for grants for sidewalks along Bolton from Main to Depot Street, and for a walkway from Birch Lane down through the crevasse.
Cox asked to be included in sidewalk project planning. He explained that they needed conduits installed under the new sidewalks because Romney’s power poles are already too heavily loaded for fiber optic to be added.
Reporting for Capon Bridge, town attorney Logan Mantz said the transfer of the Capon Bridge Technology Park water and sewer systems to the town is going according to plan.
Mantz added that the town has applied to DOH for a pedestrian walkway grant to plan for sidewalks through town and up to schools. Delegate Darren Thorne had coordinated a meeting with DOH for assistance with the application.
In other business, Potomac Edison reported plans to upgrade the transformers in the Romney substation in the next few weeks.
Potomac Edison is also keeping an eye on energy needs in the Capon Bridge Technology Park as businesses move in. Currently they have a capacity of about 1500 kilowatts, and Aquabanq will need about 500 for Phase 1.
Incoming development authority board president Rebecca Hott reported the county commission has agreed to replenish the $250,000 Infrastructure Revolving Loan Fund given to Capon Bridge for their sewer improvement project. The loan fund provides short-term loans to jump-start public infrastructure projects.
Reporting for the Central Hampshire PSD, James Hoffman said the next phase of the Purgitsville water project should take from September 2023 to summer 2024, with a 3rd phase to be completed Sept 2025. He noted supply chain problems are easing.
Central Hampshire is extending water lines up Route 29 to the new Ice Mountain Elementary School. Hoffman said they have 60 percent of the easements needed, with 80 percent required to go to bid in August, with completion expected in June 2024.
Aaron Cox, who also heads the GIS office, reports the county is growing, with his office adding 5-6 new addresses a week.
Jon Todd Hott, who presided at the meeting, suggested that a DOH representative be invited to join the committee, while dropping Hampshire Gas, since natural gas is not available here, though there is a pipeline that passes through Hampshire County.
The next meeting will be held directly after the September meeting of the Hampshire County Development Authority. Lunch will be supplied to encourage better attendance, which has been a problem in the past.
