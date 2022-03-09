ROMNEY — A free town-wide trash pick-up will be held on 1 or 2 Saturdays in April — and it has an “or else” attached.
“It’s an attempt to try to clean up the town before the hatchet falls,” Mayor Beverly Keadle told the Town Council at its monthly meeting Monday night.
The hatchet, in this case, will be the town plans to begin aggressively enforcing the nuisance ordinance afterward.
The council gave the cleanup a unanimous approval and the effort a hearty endorsement.
“I’m amazed by the piles of trash in yards,” Councilwoman Paula O’Brien said.
The date, or dates, aren’t set yet, but the plan is to cover half the town on one Saturday and the rest the next. Items set curbside will be hauled off for free without limit to size.
The only restrictions are no electronic equipment, tires, liquid paint or anything with freon in it.
In other business:
• The council unanimously adopted an ordinance introduced last month that recognizes Romney is a town, not a city, but acknowledges that any contractual obligations to the city of Romney are still valid.
• The council adopted a hotel lodging tax on a 5-1 vote with John Duncan dissenting. It creates a 6% tax on lodging up to 30 days, split evenly between the town and the Hampshire County Convention and Visitors Bureau.
• Keith Lambert was appointed to the Romney Building Authority.
• Named to the newly reformed Historic Landmarks Commission were Dot Calvert and Carter Wagoner (1-year terms), Louisa Bridges and Donald H. Cookman (2-year terms) and the Rev. Roy Knight (3 years).
• The budget was amended with 3 months left in the fiscal year to keep individual funds in balance.
• A revision of the sidewalk ordinance passed its 1st reading 5-1 with Duncan Hott voting no.
• Councilwoman Paula O’Brien reported that the number of residences who don’t have street numbers properly displayed has dropped from 130 last summer to 80 this month.
“The next step is sending out letters,” she said. o
