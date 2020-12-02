In a time of pandemic, in the midst of the digital age, a campaign to write letters grows
They are writing letters.
Back in mid-summer, River House Executive Director Johanna Murray asked for ideas for promoting communication and involvement in the arts in communities shut down by COVID.
John Berry, a published poet as well as a River House board member and volunteer, suggested letter-writing.
Berry says he was inspired by a letter received from a friend he describes as an “exceptional” letter writer. He still enjoys repeating the writer’s description of the puppy sleeping at her feet as having “rompish, muffled-bark dreams.”
His letter-writing idea was discussed with River House board chair Beth Reese and other like-minded individuals, and in mid-August the River House website issued a challenge, asking people to sign up for a letter-writing project and write 5 letters by the end of September.
Berry would offer weekly prompts and tips – “little bits of inspiration.” Some were his own thoughts, but as the project grew, he found himself sharing communications from letter writers enrolled in the project.
The response was overwhelming. The first 50 people enrolled had been promised a gift packet of stamps, envelopes, stationery and a River House pen. Berry says he and Reese donated the supplies and found themselves “scrambling” to get them mailed out.
“It was stunning to read how grateful people were for this project,” says Berry.
Reese, who manages the project along with Berry, says letters are being written to both friends and strangers – “a really heart-warming way that people are connecting during COVID.”
Three months later, there are about 90 people enrolled, and the number continues to grow.
When a staff member in the long-term care unit at Hampshire Memorial Hospital posted a request on Facebook for letters to cheer up lonely patients separated from family and friends, the request was forwarded to participants in a weekly letter-writing prompt.
River House letter writers sent letters to every one of the dozen or so patients mentioned. Since then, names of about 80 elderly people housed in area facilities have been added to the project, and River House letter-writers are busy writing to them too.
Some become quite attached, says Berry, including a letter writer who was distraught when her patient died, even though the patient had been unable to answer her letters. Grieving for the loss, she responded by seeking out another recipient in need of a connection to the outside world.
“The passion and commitment so many in this group have shown, reaching out to people who they have never met, and from whom they would just as likely receive no reply is nothing short of astonishing to me,” says Berry.
Some of those enrolled in the project were already writing letters, but others have been trying it for the first time, or returning to letter-writing after a long hiatus.
In the age of texting and email, writing letters takes time – time to pick up paper and pen, write out one’s thoughts by hand, seal them in an envelope, attach a stamp and see the letter mailed.
“We have attuned ourselves to the notion of “faster is better,” so we have come to rely on email and text and social media, thinking we communicate more,” says Berry.
“A letter says, I care about you enough to slow down, giving more, and asking for less,” he adds, commenting that “It is the act of taking those few extra steps that puts love in a letter.”
One letter-writer Berry has been corresponding with has asked how the success of the project is to be measured.
“Like any endeavor promoting the arts and human connection,” he replies, adding: “I could only conclude, if one person is inspired through our efforts, then our project is a success.”
Letters and messages from participants continue to come in. It is clear that they are grateful for the project and inspiration abounds.
Though most projects undertaken by nonprofits have planned end points, Berry says that “with the specter of a long winter on the way, and continued isolation, the River House has no intention of ending the project anytime soon.”
Additional participants are welcome. All it takes is an email sent to arts@theriverhousewv.org that includes the participant’s name and physical address.
New participants will be added to the distribution list and will receive the weekly prompt. It is then up to them to write letters to anyone they choose, and to share their experiences if they wish to do so.
