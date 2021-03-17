Covid relief funds heading directly
to County, Romney, Capon Bridge
Officials don’t have details – or restrictions – confirmed yet
And that doesn’t include the $1,400 payments going directly to each taxpayer and their children.
The Covid relief plan signed into law last Thursday by President Biden has $4.49 million going to the Hampshire County Commission, $710,000 to the town of Romney and $150,000 to Capon Bridge.
But don’t expect a log of big local government spending right off the bat.
First off, the money is divided over 2 years. Sen. Joe Manchin’s office said half the funds will be released to the county and towns within 60 days. The other half comes a year later.
Second, nobody locally knows what restrictions come with the funds.
“We don’t know any particulars yet, what strings are attached with it,” County Clerk Eric Strite said Monday.
Romney Mayor Beverly Keadle said she was waiting to hear from Manchin’s office what rules come with the cash.
“It may be related to problems the town government has faced because of Covid,” Keadle said. “We just don’t know yet.”
Manchin gave some indication on Friday. He said local officials can use funding to pay expenses related to the pandemic, including covering lost revenue and investments in water, sewer and broadband infrastructure.
Another factor giving the county and towns restraint: they’re all in the middle of preparing their budgets for the fiscal year that begins July 1. Essentially, they’re all planning to live on the funds they know they have in hand — property taxes, fees, state and federal aid, and grants that are already in place.
“I’m acting like we don’t even have it,” Keadle said of her budget preparations for Romney.
Still, the funds could make a big difference.
The $2.25 million that Hampshire County would see this year is more than a 3rd of the commission’s annual budget, which totaled just shy of $6 million this year.
Likewise, Romney will receive $355,000 this year, 30 percent of its current $1.16 million budget. Capon Bridge’s $75,000 is 36 percent of this year’s $204,000 budget.
In addition to the direct payments to the commission and towns, money will flow to the schools, the Committee on Aging and the Potomac Valley Transit Authority.
But those funds are all funneled 1st to their state oversight agencies, which will in turn allocate to individual agencies.
“I don’t know how much we might be getting,” said Julie Linger, who heads the Hampshire County Committee on Aging.
Manchin’s office specifically mentions $9 million coming to West Virginia to fund senior nutrition services, support caregivers and invest in preventive services.
The same press release mentions $24 million for the state’s transit systems, but PVTA General Manager Doug Pixler said he’s awaiting specifics.
Hampshire County Schools Finance Director Denise Hott expects more Covid relief funds heading here too, but it will come through the state.
“We’re only on round 2 of Covid relief and we don’t have that money yet,” she said Monday.
The State Department of Education requires the county to apply for the funds and has, so far, required that the expenses be related to dealing with the pandemic.
“I’m going to guess that if we are going to get any more, it’s going through a similar process.”
Manchin told West Virginia officials last Friday that the new federal stimulus package will include $677 million in funding to local governments in the state.
The money is broken up into $176 million for metropolitan cities, $153 million for smaller cities and $348 million for the state's 55 counties.
The state government separately will receive $1.25 billion.
“For the 1st time in as long as I can remember, local governments have the flexibility to use these funds to fix and upgrade sewer, water and broadband infrastructure without all of the bureaucratic red tape,” Manchin said.
