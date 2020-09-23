1CHARLESTON — The West Virginia National Guard will host a regional disaster training exercise next year, and the event is expected to draw more than 1,000 participants.
Gov. Jim Justice announced Vigilant Guard 2021 on Wednesday, to be held in August at the Hobet All Hazards Training Center, his office said in a news release. The event will run for nine days and will be held in coordination with United States Northern Command, the National Guard Bureau and the Federal Emergency Management Agency, the release said.
The goal is to improve coordination, operational relationships and response plans of agencies across the states in preparation for emergencies.
Government agencies, public safety agencies, volunteer public safety and disaster groups and military units from Delaware, the District of Columbia, Maryland, Pennsylvania, Virginia and West Virginia are expected to participate. Other organizations from as far away as Massachusetts have also indicated they will participate.
2MORGANTOWN — West Virginia University is spending nearly $4 million on extra buses for public transportation between campuses this semester after its Personal Rapid Transit system was shut down due to concerns about the spread of the coronavirus.
Ted Svehlik, WVU’s associate vice president of auxiliary and business services, said up to 2,400 people each day ride the buses between WVU’s Health Sciences, Evansdale and downtown Morgantown campuses. The buses are being provided by two local transit services, The Dominion Post reported.
WVU’s in-person classes in Morgantown were halted earlier this month. Nearly all undergraduate courses were moved online temporarily after a recent uptick in virus cases.
WVU spokeswoman April Kaull said WVU is using Coach USA buses at a cost of about $3 million, while Mountain Line Transit Authority buses are expected to cost $875,000.
No decision has been made on the use of the PRT system for the semester that starts in January.
3LOGAN — West Virginia’s elk herd has added at least 15 calves, bringing the total elk population to about 85, the Division of Natural Resources said.
Randy Kelley, the division’s elk project leader, said in a news release it has been a good summer for elk in southern West Virginia. The state’s elk restoration project is located at the Tomblin Wildlife Management Area in Logan County and is at the end of its fifth year.
Most of the elk that were transplanted from the Land Between the Lakes National Recreation Area in western Kentucky and the Arizona Game and Fish Department have radio collars, but not all of the native born elk have tracking devices, the West Virginia agency said.
Tomblin includes reclaimed strip mines and open spaces with freshly seeded grass. Elk were once native in West Virginia but disappeared in the 1800s due to timbering and overhunting, the Division of Natural Resources said.
4HUNTINGTON — Marshall University is putting up new memorial banners to mark the 50 years since a plane crash killed all 75 football players, coaches and others aboard a flight home from a college matchup.
The banners were the product of campus discussions over how to recognize the Nov. 14, 1970, tragedy. The team had been returning to Huntington, West Virginia, on a chartered plane after a game at East Carolina University when it crashed into a hill, unable to safely land at an airport.
The 75 banners installed on flag poles include photos of the dead — everyone on the plane perished — and the names and numbers of players. The campus marks the deaths every fall.
“I went to the fountain ceremonies. I saw the impact, but didn’t truly feel it,’’ Megan Archer, university spokeswoman and alumna, told the news sources.
“When you really delve into a project like this and learn (the victims’) stories, it’s hard not to feel it.’’
The events were featured in the 2000 documentary “Marshall University: Ashes to Glory’’ and the 2006 film drama “We Are Marshall.’’
The banners will stay up through the spring. Additional events and exhibits are scheduled in the coming weeks to remember the crash.
