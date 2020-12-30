Call it no surprise — or maybe short-term memory prevailing.
Either way, the Covid-19 pandemic that has consumed our lives this year is the pick of Hampshire Review readers as the story of the decade.
The voting wasn’t even close. The pandemic more than doubled the next 2 options — the 2013 murder of Michael O’Hara and the teacher strikes of 2018 and 2019.
The pandemic has reached into every corner of our lives. As of this week it had killed 8 Hampshire County residents and infected 1,000 others.
The coronavirus changed the way we shop, practically eliminated the concept of the school snow day brought to light our obsession with having enough toilet paper on hand.
It introduced us to the previously obscure terms social distancing and super-spreader.
Covid-19 canceled big events in our lives — from graduation to the county fair — and put a damper on family holiday gatherings.
Ultimately, it marked 2020 — and life to come — in ways the other big local stories of the decade could not.
Here’s a look at the rest of the contenders:
2010’s back-to-back snow storms
The top story of that year was epic, as weather events go.
On Feb. 6, 2010, a storm dumped 28 to 33 inches of snow across Hampshire County (the high totals were in Bloomery and on Sunrise Summit).
Three days later Mother Nature struck again, dropped another foot on top of what was already there and whipping winds across the county, downing power lines.
The back-to-back blasts left the county with its highest snow total ever, 55.9 inches, with a few weeks to go in the season. The total surpassed a 121-year-old record.
2013’s O’Hara murder
An eyewitness’s early-morning account on Sept. 26 and a trail of evidence led Hampshire County deputies from a home on Hickory Corner Road to the North River to a residence in Capon Bridge where they apprehended Mandy O’Hara, John Steven Shoemaker III and Gabriella Clutter within 4 hours in the murder of Slanesville resident Michael O’Hara.
Mandy O’Hara, the deceased’s wife, was convicted of 1st-degree murder in 2015. She was sentenced to life in prison without possibility of parole – and then given consecutive sentences on 4 other charges. Shoemaker received 20 years for his role.
2014’s Potomac Center case
A routine investigation into possible abuse at the Potomac Center in January 2014 escalated into the removal of 24 children and revelation of multiple instances where low-level employees allegedly humiliated or bullied the developmentally disabled children who were in their care.
The state Department of Health and Human Resources allowed the campus to reopen later in the year and return to full use within a year.
Seven employees were eventually charged with counts of abuse and neglect and received varying sentences.
2018 and 2019 school strikes
Gov. Jim Justice promised 5-percent raises for school staff before the 2018 Legislative session began. When it looked like lawmakers might not make good on the pledge, teachers and service personnel swung into action.
They walked out in late February and stayed off the job for 9 days, until the pay raises passed, along with a promise to overhaul the state’s health insurance plan.
That might have been the end of it, but a year later some Republican lawmakers introduced an “omnibus” education reform that infuriated local educators. Among its provisions: banning future job actions. Teachers walked out again until the plan was gutted.
2019-20 turf project
The Bank of Romney stepped forward in mid-2019 with an offer to pay about $850,000 over the next 15 years to update the playing surface at Rannells Field with artificial turf and a rubberized track. The proposal hinged on matching funds being raised.
After weeks of negotiations to make sure taxpayers will not end up paying for the field, fundraising began in earnest, reaching its goal in early March of this year.
That allowed construction to begin on the field June 1, wrapping up in time for soccer and football teams to play and practice on it when the fall sports season began.
The track is projected to be completed by this spring.
2020’s school bond call
The ask was epic and the vision historic.
Early in the year, the school board accepted the recommendations of a panel of residents and educators that called for Hampshire County to close 5 aging elementary schools and build 3 new ones over the next decade. In addition, a gym would be built at Capon Bridge Elementary and safety improvements made at Hampshire High.
The board asked voters for the money needed — $26 million to be paid over 10 years — but only after announcing that the state’s School Building Authority had pledged $24 million toward the project.
Then, of course, Covid-19 hit, shutting down schools and layering a crisis on top of the administration’s and board’s campaign.
But the need was demonstrated and voters dug deep in the delayed primary election. The bond call reached landslide territory, receiving a 60-percent “yes” vote.
The biggest school building project in Hampshire County will likely see the first earth moved in 2021.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.