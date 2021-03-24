Hampshire County’s status in the battle against Covid-19 hasn’t looked this bright in months — thanks to an adjustment by the state in the statistics it keeps.
Hampshire’s status jumped from a mix of yellows and golds to mostly greens over the weekend as the state caught up on a glitch in its accounting.
Some medical offices were only reporting the positive cases they tested to the state, but not the negatives, which artificially raised the infection rate that the state uses to determine how each county is faring in the yearlong fight against the virus.
“Our infection rate has been low,” County Health Director Stephanie Shoemaker said, “and the percent positivity has helped.”
Percent positive measures how many new cases arise out of the number tested. Infection rate is the new active cases as a percentage of the total population.
As of Tuesday morning, the positivity rate was 1.66 percent and the infection rate was 4.93 per 100,000.
“Even with our free weekly testing, we’re only seeing maybe a positive or 2 out of it,” Shoemaker noted.
People who are symptomatic are “doing the responsible thing” and being tested, she said, but many of those turn out to be seasonal allergies, not Covid-19.
Despite the good news on containing the virus here, the Health Department reported 3 Covid-19 deaths last week.
Two of the deaths occurred in January and were just deemed Covid-related by the state. They were an 81-year-old man and an 86-year-old woman at Hampshire Center.
The new death last week was a 75-year-old man from Capon Bridge.
The Health Department does not provide further identifying information to protect family privacy.
Hampshire County’s deaths from Covid-19 stand at 32 and total cases since the pandemic began are at 1,625.
Three new cases were reported Monday bringing the county’s total to 5, with 1 hospitalized.
