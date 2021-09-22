With sporadic spotted lanternfly sightings in Hampshire County, now is the time to help officials take action in eradicating the invasive insect in our region.
As of right now, the 2 counties with known populations of the lanternfly are Berkeley and Mineral, which are close enough to elicit caution throughout the Eastern Panhandle.
In Berkeley County, the infestation was discovered in late 2019 and was directly linked to an infestation in central Pennsylvania. Because I-81 goes through the Panhandle, these Asia-native insects can hitch a ride on vehicles and travel easily through the region.
“Berkeley County has I-81…which transports a lot of truck cargo between Harrisburg, Pennsylvania down to Winchester, Virginia,” explained Dr. Kristen Wickert, WVDA’s Plant Industries Specialist. “We’re seeing populations of spotted lanternfly popping up at rest stops along I-81.”
In Mineral County, Wickert said they’ve been seeing the insects sporadically in Short Gap, and it’s likely due to traffic around Frankfort High School, whose property houses a well-established population of the invasive bug.
Winchester has also seen large numbers of the insect, which poses a problem for Hampshire.
Susan Parker, environmental educator with the WV Department of Environmental Protection, stressed that early detection is key to stopping the spread of the insect.
“So many people in Hampshire County travel daily to Winchester, which is now a heavily populated area with spotted lanternflies,” she explained. “Inspect your vehicles before leaving heavily-infested areas.”
Since many Hampshire residents do their shopping across the Virginia border, it’s very possible the insects could hitch a ride west into the county.
“It only takes the transport of 1 pregnant adult to lay eggs in Hampshire County for the population to begin here,” Parker warned.
While the lanternflies haven’t made their home here yet, the WVDA and the USDA are taking an “aggressive” approach to the eradication of the insect, and they need all of the help they can get from residents in the county.
For those who may not be familiar, the spotted lanternfly is a flying insect that’s usually an inch in size with unique, polka-dotted wings.
Nymphs (freshly-hatched insects) are red or black in color with white spots.
They may look pretty, but their effect on trees and plants is downright ugly.
The insects pierce the bark of trees and remove large amounts of sap, adding stress to trees and vines and lead to the loss of necessary carbohydrates and other nutrients needed for new growth.
The insects lay eggs in late summer and fall on trees or vehicles, which can lead to the quick spread of the bug throughout the region. When the eggs hatch, they look for a place to begin an infestation.
If you have Tree of Heaven growing in your yard, keep a very close eye on it, since lanternflies tend to gravitate toward it.
In order to stop the infestations and keep the insect out of Hampshire County, residents are asked to do a couple of things. First, when you see a lanternfly, kill it. Step on it, swat it, smash it if you can.
Then, report the lanternfly sighting to bugbusters@wvda.us or call 304-558-2212. Include as much information as you can, including where exactly in the county you found it, how many you saw, etc.
