May 25: Shane Matthew Koller, 32, of Capon Bridge was arrested for Destruction of Property and Unlawful Taking Motor Vehicle.
May 25: Michael James Saldierna, 23, of Levels was arrested for Contributing to Delinquency of Minor.
May 25: Megan Jean Barber-Swisher, 34, of Capon Bridge was arrested on a Fugitive from Justice Warrant out of Allegany County, Md., for Violation of Peace Order (x3).
May 23-29
Total calls:149
Alarms: 10
Animals: 1
Agency assists: 2
Basic service: 21
Burglary/fraud: 5
Civil/trespass: 3
Deaths: 0
Property destruction: 4
Security/well-being checks: 13
Domestic: 4
Drug/alcohol/OD: 1
Fights/assaults: 11
Juvenile: 1
Missing person: 1
Noise/nuisance: 7
Psychiatric/behavioral: 1
Suspicious activity: 6
Traffic: 48
Vehicle accident: 6
Warrant/process service: 4
