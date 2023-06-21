Commission June 13

Hampshire County Commission

ROMNEY — The County Commission addressed four American Rescue Plan (ARP) grant applications at their meeting last Tuesday – one from the county emergency services organization, one from the Capon Bridge Public Library, one from the broadband council and one from the Sheriff's Office.

Tad Malcolm, director of emergency management in Hampshire County, appeared in front of the trio and requested $800,000 to go toward the new ambulance station planned for Sunrise Summit.

