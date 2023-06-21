ROMNEY — The County Commission addressed four American Rescue Plan (ARP) grant applications at their meeting last Tuesday – one from the county emergency services organization, one from the Capon Bridge Public Library, one from the broadband council and one from the Sheriff's Office.
Tad Malcolm, director of emergency management in Hampshire County, appeared in front of the trio and requested $800,000 to go toward the new ambulance station planned for Sunrise Summit.
The building’s estimated cost has been just over $1 million, and $800,000 from the county ARP funds will “get us in that range,” said Malcolm.
Excavation at the site is projected to start in the next few weeks – the station will be a complete building with three bays and enough space for all of the organization’s equipment.
The commissioners voiced their frustration at the high price tag for the project.
“From my personal knowing and understanding, where does the $1.2 million or whatever it takes to get this done come from?” asked Commission President Brian Eglinger. “I want this to happen for you guys, but I’m trying to wrap my head around why so much money.”
Malcolm explained that with a building geared toward emergency services, there are certain requirements that have to be met – sprinkler systems, fire alarm systems and meeting certain Fire Marshal codes.
The building will be steel shell, have insulated truck bays, an area with three offices, a day room and a kitchenette area, since it’ll be staffed around the clock.
Commissioner Dave Cannon said that the high price tag may also be because of the need.
“You go building a fire station or EMS, they jump the price,” Cannon said, frustrated. “They know you gotta have it.”
And Hampshire County does “gotta have it” – Commissioner Bob Hott moved that the trio allocate the money, and hopefully the project costs can be kept under the $1.2 million tag.
“We gotta have the building. We’ve beat around this thing…we just got to go get it done,” he said.
Eglinger said he was concerned with allocating money before there’s a bid in place, saying he was “hesitant.”
The motion to allocate the requested funds passed 2-1, with Eglinger a “no” vote.
County broadband coordinator Aaron Cox had a big ask, as well, requesting $510,000 for the next phase of the broadband extension project.
As far as ARP funds go, at this point, Eglinger said, the county is running on empty.
“We’ve done things with broadband in this county that people didn’t think we could do,” Eglinger said. “Unfortunately, we’re out of (ARP) money…I’m going to suggest we still fund the project.”
Cannon said he “couldn’t agree more.”
The Commission president made the motion that they fund the project drawing from elsewhere, either the general fund or other money set aside by the county. The motion passed unanimously.
The trio also assessed an application from the library in Capon Bridge that sought funds to cover a new roof for their building. Their proposed amount was $15,000.
“They need help,” Hott said simply, moving to approve ARP funds for the library’s roof.
Eglinger clarified that while Cox’s request, which was over $500,000, was unable to be covered by county ARP dollars, there was still enough in the pool to cover the roof project.
The fourth and final application the Commission addressed at last week’s meeting was from the Hampshire County Sheriff’s Office – Sheriff Nathan Sions explained that there was a combined project between the Sheriff’s Office and the county EMS team for routers in all vehicles.
The EMS squad doesn’t have routers at all, Sions said, and the Sheriff’s Office needs to upgrade theirs. His ask was just over $27,000 – a little over $20,000 for the routers themselves and $6,500 for installation.
“This helps law enforcement officers access our EMS system out in the field, and allows deputies to be out and visible in the community,” Sions told the Commission. “It expedites what they’re able to do out in the field.”
The trio approved Sions’ request, adding that, again, there was enough change left over in the ARP funds to cover the ask.
