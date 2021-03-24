I think you can get the thrust of its intent from the title, although I couldn’t swear to it.
When I was 5, kindergarten hadn’t come to my hometown yet, so I never went and, apparently, never learned those lessons.
Maybe if I had, my whole life’s course would have been changed by the principles of sharing and napping and not running with scissors.
But I have learned some other worthwhile lessons over the years, an assertion that will amuse those of you who know me well.
Lessons from Sunday school laid a great foundation for me, as they should — lessons like “love your neighbor as yourself” and “do unto others as you would have them do unto you.”
But just as important to me are the grown-up lessons — the things that people say to you (OK, me) along the way that stick with you (me). They ring true and sometimes even when you don’t realize it at the moment, they shape the way you think and act moving forward.
Here are some that I ran into when I least expected — and that I think have gone on to play a role in my life.
“Experience isn’t what happens to you; it’s what you do with what happens to you.”
This one actually was said to me while I was in my teens, but it’s stuck with me all these years.
To my consternation, it often comes to mind when someone is telling me about horrible “experiences” they’ve had — often repeatedly — and I keep thinking, “You dumb cluck; you gained nothing from those ‘experiences’ at all.”
“You’ll never be old as long as you keep learning.”
The more years I add on and the more I listen to many of my contemporaries, I think, “Why are they sounding so old?” Learning new things is one reason I love my job so much.
And one of the statements I hate hearing is “I don’t know.” Well then, learn.
“The essence of tyranny is the denial of complexity. (It’s just that simple.)”
This saying has been around for decades, but I first heard it during the 1992 presidential campaign from Ross Perot in his 3rd-party run. I think the (it’s just that simple) part was his own zinger.
“Never complain and never explain.”
Chalk this one up to Henry Ford. He had a lot of faults, but this piece of advice would go a long ways these days toward restoring adulthood to a world gone childish.
“If something is under your control, fix it. If it’s not, let it go.”
That pretty much dovetails into Ford’s “never complain” advice. You can talk something to death or you can do something about it.
“Never laugh at live dragons.”
Bilbo Baggins says this to himself in “The Hobbit” as he examines the scorch marks after having done just what he reminds himself not to do in the future. It’s valuable advice about picking your battles.
“Do good and disappear.”
This was the motto of the order of sisters in “The Nun’s Story,” a 1950s movie starring Audrey Hepburn as a young woman who follows the call, but ultimately leaves the order. It was scandalous in its time.
But, my, how that motto has resonated with me over the years.
As long as we’re on a near-religious bent (after all, that was Hollywood, not Gospel that gave us the order’s motto), consider this Jesuit axiom:
“Sometimes, it’s better to seek forgiveness than permission.”
’Nuff said for now.
