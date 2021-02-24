ROMNEY — The Depot in Romney is filled to the brim with memories.
Ice-skating and roller-skating.
Trains filled with apples and peaches.
A commercial hub in Hampshire County.
While it may have changed over the years, the newly named Depot Station Park aims to continue the tradition of making memories, with a walking trail, art, gardens and more in the works for the Romney mainstay.
When the Arts and Music Festival scheduled for September was canceled, it railroaded some of the plans at the Romney Depot. One of the focuses of the festival was planned to be pollination, so it would have been perfect to unveil the plans for the park then.
Covid, obviously, had other plans.
It hasn’t stopped the planning process, however, so the Town of Romney, the WVU Extension Service and a handful of members of the Hampshire County Arts Council have been putting their heads together for their vision of Depot Station Park.
Gardens are going to be a huge part of the park, and Candace DeLong at the Extension office is spearheading the effort by designing the garden, a particular passion of hers.
“One of the major themes of the garden is to show off native plants and other West Virginia symbols and the pollination station goes with that theme,” DeLong explained. “We will be focusing on planting natives that will bring in pollinators and other beneficial insects, plus adding educational components about why these plants and insects are important and should be conserved.”
DeLong also conceived the idea of a “sensory garden.”
There will be a section of the garden dedicated to each of the senses– touch, taste, sight, smell and sound.
“For example, the ‘smell’ section of the garden will have plants like lavender and honeysuckle that smell strong, and the taste section will have lots of edible herbs and plants like chives, borage, violets and nasturtiums,” she explained. “I haven’t completed the whole design yet, but hopefully it offers additional ways to experience gardening and plants.”
In addition to the gardens at the park, Joanne Snead with the arts council revealed that a sculpture, designed by Rio artist Julie Cook, would be placed in the middle of the entrance to the walking path to prohibit folks driving on the path.
“I think it’s going to be 8 to 10 feet tall and it’s pretty wide,” Snead admitted. “Hampshire Metal is doing the base (of the sculpture)
The funding for the sculpture came from the grant for the canceled festival, from the West Virginia Department of Arts, Culture and History.
While planning is underway and the vision is set, Snead said they still have a ton of work to do.
“One of the things we’re going to have to do is bring in a lot of topsoil,” she said. “There’s a beautiful grassy area, and an open area for kids to play pickup football games, stuff like that.”
It’s all a work in progress, and though the project has been kicked off more quietly than anticipated, there’s more opportunity on the horizon for memories to be made at the Depot.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.