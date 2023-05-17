Community Foundation awards over $30K in grants, scholarships for 2023
SUNRISE SUMMIT — The Hampshire County Community Foundation celebrated this year’s scholarship and grant winners with a reception at the South Branch Inn on May 12.
This year’s awards totaled over $30,000 – distributing just the income from endowments that continue to provide support for community organizations and youth, year after year.
AHCCF board member Michael Cheshire thanked Hampshire High School Pro-Start for catering the event as he welcomed the audience and announced grant recipients.
He pointed out that donors of the funds providing the grants can choose the causes that inspire them, and only the income from the funds is given away each year, leaving the funds themselves untouched so they can continue to provide income for grants in future years.
The foundation’s motto is: “For good, forever.”
Many of the grants announced Friday night came from the HCCF Community Impact Fund, which was the sole source of funds for grants to the Cacapon TNR to neuter stray cats, to Fort Edwards to extend its walking trails, to Hampshire County Youth Football, and to the food pantry at the Romney First United Methodist Church.
HCCF Community Impact Funds were combined with funds from the RMB Shaw Family Fund for grants to Burlington United Methodist Family Services’ “Parents as Teachers – Books for Children” initiative, to Catholic Charities of West Virginia for emergency assistance, to the Hampshire County Arts Council for this summer’s Missoula Children’s Theatre, to the Hampshire County Committee on Aging for home delivered meals, to The River House for its folk life series (Part 2), to the Town of Romney for a Depot State Park welcome sign, and to the WVU Foundation’s project digitizing back issues of the Hampshire Review.
Community impact and RMG Shaw Family Fund support was supplemented with funds from the Erin Michele Pancake Memorial Fund for grants to the Capon Bridge Elementary School’s greenhouse and kindness club, the Children’s Home Society “Arts and Crafts for Shelter Youth” program, and Girls on the Run Shenandoah Valley’s Hampshire County Scholarships.
Funds from both these sources and from the Erin Michele Pancake Memorial Fund went to support the Hampshire County Library Association’s provision of snack bags for children and hygiene products for the community.
Grants were made from the J. Holland and Anita Rannells and Gorda and Mona Saville Fund to support the food pantry at the Amazing Grace Baptist Church, from the El Dorado Fund to support Christ Community Church’s Slanesville Elementary School Backpack Program, from the Raymond E. and Edrie A. Evans Fund to support the Board of Education’s HHS Scholarships for Agricultural Studies, the Bill and Fran Wylie Education Competition Fund for HHS DECA attendance at the International Career Development Conference, and the Hoy Shingleton Sr. Youth Fund for Romney Parks and Recreation’s youth activities.
Four teachers submitted applications that were funded through Board of Education resources – Amy Funk (Augusta Elementary School) for “Shaping Up with Math” and HHS teachers Lindsay McNelis (Geometry Tessellations), Patricia Mihalko (Bridge Competition) and Beilan Su (Whiteboard and Markers).
After the community grants were announced, HCCF board member Roy Knight presented the scholarship recipients, having something to say about the people in whose honor each of the scholarship funds had been named.
Scholarship awards went to Delaney McNelis (Deborah, Leslie and Christopher Bright Scholarship, Nathan Sions II (David A. “Hawk” Hawkens Scholarship) Dominic Strawn (Joy Tutwiler Snyder Memorial Scholarship), Caitlin Meyers (Joy Tutwiler Snyder Memorial Scholarship), Taylor Kirk (Rae Ellen Scanlon McKee Scholarship), Canyon Nichols (R. I. Johnson, Jr. Scholarship) and Robert Quick (Wilda Michael Memorial Scholarship).
The evening ended with a raffle organized by board member Patty Austin in which people attending the event were chosen to designate recipients for additional grants.
Winner Caleb Myers chose the Hampshire County 4-H Leaders Association for his grant, Taylor Kirk chose the county animal shelter, Loree O’Hagan chose the Cacapon TNR.
