Last Tuesday night when I arrived home from a busy day at the office, I was truly looking forward to some down time.
Sometimes you just have those days where you need time to decompress, no matter your profession.
Boy did I ever get to decompress, and did so in frontier fashion.
Mother Nature provided some pretty wicked thunderstorms late that afternoon, and in the process eliminated electricity to the apartment building where I live.
I often tell my friends that when I get home after a workday I am looking to unplug. This night was no different, except for the fact that method of unplugging, and in effect recharging my batteries, took on a different face.
Normally nights at home can involve anything from connecting with friends, cleaning, cooking or watching movies or TV shows.
This night none of the above took place. Instead, there was silence and eventually darkness, until the fine folks at the power company fixed the problem that was preventing power from reaching my block.
But in between the immediate silence and the darkness, I was able to venture outside and commiserate with my neighbors, all of us pondering how long the power would be out and hoping it would be turned back on, and soon.
You could say in some ways we turned the clock back to a time when television, radio and internet did not exist. Back in those days, you had to make your own entertainment.
Stories were shared over the next few hours as we watched with anticipation as heavy equipment trucks from the power company circles the neighborhood removing limbs and leaves from utility poles and searched for the cause of the problem.
We talked about politics, current events, sports and more.
I was able to share a story when a tornado roared through a town I lived in several years ago in Northern Pennsylvania. That tornado knocked out power for 2 ½ days for the entire town.
Storms were happening at that time around the country and linemen found themselves scrambling all over the eastern half of the United States. Two days without power felt like an eternity.
The tornado sailed right through the transmission station, just months before the electric grid was going to see a major upgrade. At the time, there was no re-routing of power to that town. There was one line in and one line out. Those who had generators during that period were the fortunate ones.
Life without power for that long served as a reminder of how fortunate we really are in this day and age with all of our electric-powered gadgets.
For a brief minute last Tuesday, I was taken back to a time when I was young and the family would gather for dinner and spend the night hanging out together. There was no TV or radio those nights, but sometimes my parents would put the 45s on the record player and my sister and I would learn their taste in music.
I will admit that when the power outage reached the three-hour mark, I was beginning to get antsy. My plan for unplugging that night was sitting down and watching a farce comedy TV show that I can never get enough of watching and laughing.
When the power came on, I was able to get all my devices powered up, and settled in for more down time.
But for a brief minute, I relished in how quiet and peaceful everything was that evening.
Maybe I should turn my power off every once in awhile.
