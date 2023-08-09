ROMNEY — The man charged with the July 13 killing of a 27-year-old from Maryland made his preliminary appearance in magistrate court Friday, and has been bound over to circuit court.
Michael Andrew McCaughey, 39, was originally charged with second-degree murder for the slaying of Cody Carlin, who worked for an automotive recovery service in Hagerstown, Md., and was on McCaughey’s property with a coworker to repossess a vehicle.
Hampshire County Prosecutor Rebecca Miller upgraded the charges against McCaughey on July 27 from second-degree to first-degree murder. She brought forward Sgt. J.D. Carson with the West Virginia State Police, the arresting officer in the incident.
During his testimony, Carson described the 911 call made by Carlin while he and his coworker Devin Johnson attempted to repossess McCaughey’s black Nissan Frontier at 167 Golden Drive in Augusta.
Carson detailed that in the background of the call, McCaughey was “irate,” and could be heard shouting, “You’re dead! You’re a dead man!”
Then, nine gunshots could be heard while Carlin tried to run away, Carson recalled.
While Carlin and Johnson were on scene at McCaughey’s home, Carson reported that McCaughey was going in and out of his “camper” before emerging with his firearm, a black 9mm with a silver receiver.
Carlin was shot twice, according to the 911 call recording – once in the arm and once in the torso.
While he was on the phone, Carlin requested that the operators remain on the line. The nine shots were audible on the call, and after about 45 seconds, there was dead air, Carson said.
“You could hear him breathing,” Carson said. “Then silence.”
During a second 911 call, Johnson – who ran the opposite direction from his coworker – reported that Carlin had been shot and McCaughey was fleeing in the black Nissan Frontier.
Carson recognized the car as he approached the scene and apprehended McCaughey near Tearcoat Road, he testified. Initially, McCaughey was uncooperative and wouldn’t comply with directives to exit his vehicle, refusing to get on the ground until another officer arrived about 30 seconds later.
He made comments about “protecting his fort” during the stop, the sergeant added, and was “truly under the belief that someone was trying to steal his property.”
McCaughey’s camper was searched by the West Virginia State Police, Hampshire County Sheriff’s Office and Department of Natural Resources (DNR). Four guns were recovered from the scene, as well as drugs, which Carson reported were still being processed.
The defendant did not appear to be under the influence of drugs or alcohol when he was apprehended, Carson said.
McCaughey was represented by attorney Brent Easton out of Davis.
Miller’s closing argument emphasized the fact that McCaughey was “in and out of the camper” while Carlin was on the phone with 911 dispatchers, shouting, “you’re dead, you’re dead.” She added that he “willfully and deliberately pulled the trigger nine times while Carlin was running for his life.”
Magistrate Ron DiCiolla wrapped up the hearing, saying that based on Carson’s testimony, there’s probable cause for McCaughey to be bound over to circuit court for first-degree murder without bond.
