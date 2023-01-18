20 Hampshire residents charged for involvement in 2 Baltimore-based drug rings
Two Baltimore-based drug trafficking organizations that brought huge amounts of fentanyl into West Virginia – causing at least two overdose deaths – were dismantled by 34 federal indictments that were unsealed last Wednesday by the Department of Justice.
Thirty-four people, including 20 from Hampshire County, were indicted on charges related to the sale of fentanyl, heroin and other drugs in Hampshire and Mineral – the biggest federal roundup the county has ever seen.
Kentrel Anthony Rollins, 30, and Sean Jarred Davis, 31, both of Baltimore, are alleged to be leaders of “loosely connected” drug trafficking organizations that brought drugs to Hampshire County and other areas, said U.S. Attorney William Ihlenfeld.
There are 12 people total charged in the Rollins case, and 22 charged in the Davis case.
There was a “change of leaders” in the organizations, Ihlenfeld said, because Rollins was arrested on state charges in Maryland, with bond conditions that didn’t give him as much flexibility to operate the way he used to.
A press conference Wednesday afternoon, Jan. 11, brought Ihlenfeld to Romney to speak about the bust, along with Hampshire County Prosecutor Rebecca Miller and Hampshire County Sheriff Nathan Sions.
“Fentanyl continues to be the number one threat to public safety in the region, and much of it flows here from Baltimore,” Ihlenfeld said. “The investigators are to be commended for their outstanding work in identifying the sources of supply and halting their operations.”
The additional indictments in the two cases are mostly residents of Hampshire County – as well as individuals who live in Maryland, Virginia and Ohio – who allowed Rollins and Davis to use their homes, apartments and trailers, Ihlenfeld said, in return for drugs.
In addition to “significant amounts” of fentanyl being distributed, the cases also included amounts of heroin, meth and cocaine, as well as firearms that were also traded for drugs.
By Monday evening, all but two of the indicted have been arrested, said Sions.
The Potomac Highlands Drug Task Force led the investigation, a group consisting of members from the FBI, the DEA, the State Police, Hampshire County Sheriff’s Office, along with the Mineral, Hardy and Grant offices as well, and the Keyser Police Department, with assistance from the Hampshire County Prosecutor’s Office.
“We must continue to be diligent,” Sions said. “Fight this evil together.”
The Hampshire County residents indicted in the Davis case are as follows:
Erik Lee Kurz, 28, Augusta
Dylan Carl Keckler, 29, Augusta
Jeanette L. Henkel, 31, Augusta
Melissa Sue Cole, 47, Capon Bridge
Sharon Rene Wagoner, 58, Augusta
Paul Edward Pownall II, 42, Romney
Robert Bruce Stachow, 54, Shanks
Andrew Lee Jones, 33, Romney
Glenn Alen Robey, 58, Augusta
Dexter Horn, 28, Points
Michael Wade McIntire, 43, Augusta
Kaitlyn Marie Shanklin, 21, Augusta
The Hampshire County residents indicted in the Rollins case are as follows:
