Virus guidelines still fuzzy as 1st day looms
ROMNEY– All of the moving parts associated with sending students back to school in the middle of a pandemic make this school year complicated enough, but with the addition of Gov. Jim Justice’s Incidence Map metric and its relationship to instruction and extracurricular activities, it’s almost overwhelming.
Not to mention, the constant tweaking of the formula adds to murkiness surrounding exactly what school in Hampshire County (and across the state) will look and feel like.
At Monday night’s school board meeting, Health Department Director Stephanie Shoemaker and Head School Nurse Rhonda Dante presented information to the board about what constitutes an outbreak, and Shoemaker also wanted to clear up some common questions about the 4-color Incidence Map.
First, there is one Incidence Map on the DHHR website that is updated daily with new positive COVID-19 case numbers from county to county.
To account for outliers in counties with smaller populations, Justice explained that counties with fewer than 16,000 residents will be based on the number of new daily cases per 100,000 people on a 14-day rolling average. Counties with more than 16,000 residents (Hampshire County has about 23,000 residents) will still be based on the number of new cases per 100,000 people on a 7-day rolling average.
For example, if during a week there is 1 new positive case in Hampshire County every day of that week, the 7-day average would be 1. Shoemaker explained that the formula used for calculating which color zone we fall into (green, yellow, orange or red) is that average number divided by 0.23 (since Hampshire’s population is approximately 23,000).
That would result in a number around 4.3, which lands Hampshire solidly in the Yellow zone.
Using that formula, DHHR will be updating the Incidence Map daily, and that’s how schools will determine how stringent their practices need to be to mitigate the spread.
“We will be watching the color-coding on a daily basis,” Shoemaker said. “We should not ever jump anywhere from Yellow to Red. We would’ve had to have had a really, really, really bad day.”
Shoemaker gave another example to the board: “If, say, on Tuesday we’re Orange, and then the map is updated at 10 a.m. and we’re now Red, we aren’t going to just pull all of the kids out of school. We’ll just look at canceling classes on Wednesday.”
For athletics, however, it’s a little bit different.
“Athletics are going to run off of the Saturday night map, and then those are going to run for the week because of all of the planning and the bus scheduling and the other schools involved,” Shoemaker explained. “It’s too complicated to go day-by-day.”
Whatever the map looks like on Saturday nights will be guide athletic procedures for that week.
If a school goes into the Red zone in the middle of the week, that will cancel all extracurricular activities for that county, since athletics can’t occur without school in session.
If the county is in the Red zone, they can’t go back to in-person instruction until the county is at least in the Yellow zone.
“It’ll probably take about a week,” Shoemaker said.
As board Vice President Ed Morgan put it: “It’s about clear as mud.”
Shoemaker, Dante and Superintendent Jeff Pancione will be communicating daily with principals to ensure the safety of students, and the constant fluidity of the situation will require Hampshire County teachers, staff, students and families to be adaptable.
Pancione added that Hampshire County teachers and staff are nothing if not adaptable, shown by their dedication to learning the virtual learning platform Schoology and being ready to shift and be flexible as different needs and concerns arise.
