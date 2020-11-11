The sectional champion Hampshire volleyball team ended their 2020 season with a practice.
“It’s the first time in my 20+ year tenure,” said Coach Megan Fuller.
After knocking off Jefferson on Wednesday evening to claim back-to-back titles, the Trojans eagerly awaited the unveiling of the COVID Saturday Education Map to find out their postseason fate. Green, Yellow or Gold meant the road to Charleston could continue. Orange or Red, and the season ended unceremoniously.
But at 5 p.m., instead of the updated map, a brief message was inserted on the state’s website that explained it would be delayed due to further validation of data.
Six hours and 15 minutes later, the map was published — and Hampshire was colored in Orange.
But Berkeley County apparently benefited from the delayed release of the map, moving to Gold status.
DHHR issued a statement along with the map saying the delay had come so data could be reviewed “from a public health perspective to determine the accuracy and reliability of the data.”
But the DHHR website says the Saturday education map is based on data it has at 11:59 p.m. Thursdays, so the agencies have time to verify the accuracy by 5 p.m. Saturday.
On Monday Coronavirus Czar Dr. Clay Marsh acknowledged questions surrounding the color-coding.
“It’s not a school map or a sports map, but a public health map,” he said.
Gov. Jim Justice was asked on Monday about the assumption that counties went out and flooded testing sites to drive down numbers during playoff season.
“The thing that is good about it is if we’re circulating on social media to go get tested – and maybe they’re trying to get tested to play sports – I don’t care. I love it that people are going to get tested,” said Justice.”
Marsh, though, said repeat, short-term testing by the same people was not beneficial.
Fuller expressed frustration with what she called “the thought process behind this system.”
“I do understand that nobody has any experience in this realm and that everyone is trying to do the best that is possible,” she said, “but it doesn't make it any easier to swallow that after being so fortunate throughout the season that the first slip-up takes us out of playoff contention.”
Senior setter Lainee Selan was in tears after hearing her volleyball career with Hampshire was over.
“I felt so angry but so heartbroken at the same time,” said Selan.
“It was an indescribable feeling of pain like it didn’t seem real.”
Senior standout Renee Killough echoed her teammates sentiments.
I was both angry and disappointed at the same time,” said Killough.
“I have never wanted anything as bad as I wanted to be eligible to play at regionals and to wake up in the middle of the night to see a text from Coach Fuller saying ‘very sorry ladies’ infuriated me.”
Part of the dissatisfaction is the lack of uniform rules for all sports.
“I understand that some sports hold more risk than others,” Fuller said. “I also understand that you can't change the rules once playoffs have already started.
“I don't understand, however, why some different strategies were not put in place prior to the soccer and volleyball playoffs that would have enabled willing participants to get tested and play. This is especially hard to understand when the vast majority of incidents were not school-related.”
