ROMNEY — For the 1st time, the Hampshire County Co-op is hosting a pumpkin decorating contest for folks to shake the dust off their creativity and get in the Halloween spirit.
“For right now, the pumpkin decorating contest is getting people interested in coming out here,” said Julie Cook, artist in residence at the Co-op. “We’re trying to get artists to get their COVID-creativity on.”
In order to enter the contest, decorated pumpkins must be dropped off at the Co-op in Romney by Oct. 2 and 3 from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. All of these entries will be photographed and posted on the Hampshire County Arts Council and Hampshire Co-op’s Facebook pages.
This contest relies on anonymity, so artists are asked not to include their name on their pumpkin (or their gourd; any gourd is eligible). Instead, all entries will be assigned a number and artists will register when they drop off their pumpkin.
What are the decorating guidelines for these ghoulish gourds? Well, they will be judged in 2 categories, prettiest pumpkin and scariest pumpkin, and in 2 different age groups (0-17 years old and 18 and up). Cash prizes will be awarded to winners. There will also be a gift certificate awarded in the category of “People’s Choice.”
This isn’t a pumpkin-carving contest; no carved, punctured or rotting pumpkins will be accepted, nor will electrical features, candles or fire be allowed. This contest is about external decorations only, so anyone interested can get their paint, markers, recycled materials, paper, jewelry, fabric or more ready to go.
Right now, Cook is working in the Co-op on a window display to draw attention to the contest.
“It’s like a Tiffany window,” she said with a laugh. “If you’ve ever been to Tiffany’s, they’re always doing something cool and weird in the window. I’m trying to generate buzz. I’m trying to stir up trouble. Interest.”
Cook is also hopeful that this contest can be a sort of jumping off point to get the ball rolling on the arts in Romney again. With the pandemic slowing everything down and keeping people at home, Cook said she hopes interest can be rekindled again.
“I would like to see this to be a center for the arts,” she said. “I want people to know they’ve still got a life. You can still deliver a pumpkin with a mask.”
