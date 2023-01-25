stem

Adaliz J. Torres-Rosado and Hecmarie Melendez-Fernandez work together at the WVU Biomedical Research Center. A new scholarship, created through a gift to the WVU Foundation, aims to increase the number of women pursuing STEM degrees on campus.

A West Virginia University alumnus aims to boost the number of women working in STEM fields via a $50,000 scholarship gift to his alma mater.  

Bob Alban, of Bedford, New Hampshire, said his daughters’ passion for curiosity inspired him to establish the Montshire Advisors Scholarship to Advance Women in STEM. The scholarship will be awarded to undergraduate students pursuing degrees in science, technology, engineering and math, with first preference for underrepresented women. 

