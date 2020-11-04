ROMNEY — The board decided to put their 3 excess properties up for sale by public auction at their Monday night meeting, with the understanding that 2 out of the 3 of those properties still needs to be surveyed.
On the non-consent agenda at the Monday meeting, the board was set to discuss and make a possible decision regarding their 3 excess properties: Lovett’s Flat, the land beside John J. Cornwell Elementary and the property beside Springfield-Green Spring Elementary.
“I make a motion that we get rid of it,” said board member Matt Trimble. “It’s the perfect time to sell.”
Board president Debbie Champ echoed Trimble’s attitude.
“Right now is a hot time to get rid of property,” she said. “Now’s the time to do it.”
The board decided that by public auction, the properties would be put up for sale, and Superintendent Jeff Pancione asked that the board pull the JJC and SGS properties until they can be surveyed, as well as determined if the schools are using the land for recess use.
“Our intent is to sell those as soon as they’re surveyed and available for sale,” Champ said. “If there’s any hesitancy on the part of the superintendent, then we can bring it back to the board and ask that that be delayed. That way, we have it all covered.”
Once the properties are surveyed, Pancione will go to the board if there are any concerns about the JJC and SGS properties, but the board stated that their intent is to sell those properties.
Champ requested that more information be provided at the next meeting on how the board can go about selling the property, determining what hoops need to be jumped through and setting the floor rates in executive session.
Also at Monday night’s meeting, Pancione revealed that the Hampshire County Community Foundation has recognized Hampshire County Schools for the Spirit of Giving Award, calling them “COVID heroes” and especially praising Head Nurse Rhonda Dante.
“I will continue to applaud Nurse Dante and the health department,” said Pancione. “I cannot give Mrs. Dante enough praise. She cares about the kids and she works tirelessly. She is vigilant, and every kid is special to her.”
Three school fundraisers were also approved at the meeting: the Scholastic book fair at Capon Bridge Elementary, a Romney Elementary bingo event and the Romney Middle girls basketball shoot-a-thon.
The board will be meeting next on Nov. 12 at 8 a.m. to discuss budget questions, virtual learning information, curriculum updates, Schoology and more. They will also have meetings Nov. 16 and Dec. 15, both at 6:30 p.m. at the Central Office.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.