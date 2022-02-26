The charred hull of the old administration building is all that remains of the historic structure on the WVSDB campus, after a devastating blaze rendered it a total loss Saturday morning.
The fire began around 6 a.m. Saturday, and not long after, crews from Mineral, Hardy, Allegheny and more rushed to help Hampshire crews as the flames engulfed the school’s administration building. Route 50 through Romney was completely blocked, halting traffic in and out of town. The road slowly reopened to traffic Saturday afternoon, starting around 1:45 p.m., over 7 hours after the flames began.
The building was unoccupied, so there were no students or staff present at the time of the fire. No one was injured in the blaze; the structure housed historical artifacts and the school superintendent’s residence.
The out-of-nowhere fire shook the entire state. State superintendent Clayton Burch called the fire a “traumatic event” and a “major loss,” while Gov. Jim Justice called it “heartbreaking.”
As of right now, the cause of the fire is undetermined. The state Fire Marshal has been on site for several hours and will continue to investigate its cause.
The iconic Romney landmark dates back to the 1800s, before the school’s transition to serve deaf and blind children here in the Mountain State.
The gut-wrenching fire on East Main Street also caused a boil water notice for folks in certain areas of the town, due to probable contamination of water.
For more details, coverage and photos, pick up a copy of this Wednesday’s Review.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.