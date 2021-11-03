The United Way that serves Hampshire and 3 other counties will receive $2,500 from Highmark West Virginia’s Charitable Fund for Health.
The grant will support programs dedicated to the health and well-being of West Virginia residents.
It’s part of $100,000 that the health insurance provider is giving in West Virginia -- $25,000 each to the United Ways in Charleston, Parkersburg and Wheeling and $2,500 each to the other 10 United Way agencies in the state.
This donation is funded through the Highmark’s new West Virginia Charitable Fund for Health, which provides critical funding to support West Virginia-based health and social service organizations.
