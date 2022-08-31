ROMNEY — Festival season is still going strong in Hampshire County, as Romney gears up to host the 4th annual Hampshire Highland Arts and Music Festival next weekend.
The Sept. 10 festival’s theme this year is “water,” said Joanne Snead with the Hampshire County Arts Council.
Some of the classic festival favorites can be expected: live music, art vendors and dance exhibitions – but with a few new additions. This year, Snead said, there will be a “plein air quick draw” competition. Artists of any age can apply the day of the event.
“We’re hoping if there’s enough interest in it, it can become a separate event,” she said.
How does a “plein air” competition work?
Artists pick their spot and set up their supplies, and when the whistle blows, they start painting. After 2 hours, the whistle blows again, and the competition is over. Registration for the competition is from 10 a.m. to noon at the Hampshire County Arts Council’s information booth, and the whistle blows to start at 1.
At 5 p.m., the winners will be announced.
There will also be water-inspired demonstrations for young and old alike – including Zoe Frye from Canaan Valley National Wildlife Refuge, who works with water quality testing.
“All the water we have on Earth is what’s here now,” Snead said.
There will be water cycle activities, a puppet performance, and a “rethink your drink” demonstration to encourage folks to pick water over sugary drinks like soda and, Snead said, “lots of music.”
The Ukulele Club will start out of the gate, followed by the Honeybee Community Choir, Centerfire Bluegrass, Madison Wrye and a wild card, the winner of the open mic competition at The River House on Sept. 9.
Davis Bradley will bring the evening to a close, Snead said, calling them “the main event.”
There will be a multimedia installation courtesy of Ben Townsend in the Mytinger House, over 20 artists with booths on South High Street and just outside Taggart Hall and even an Ice Mountain hike scheduled for Sunday morning.
“It’s chock-full of stuff,” Snead said about the upcoming festival. “There’s going to be something for everyone, we hope everyone catches a little bit of everything.”
She added that she hopes the weather cooperates – this year, because of the pottery studio construction in the back of the Co-op, festival supplies won’t be able to be moved inside if the rain starts.
